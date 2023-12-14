Semgrep Named in Fortune's Inaugural 2023 Cyber 60 List

Company recognized as application security leader among fast growing startups

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Semgrep , a code security solution designed for engineering-centric security programs, today announced it was named in Fortune's inaugural Cyber 60 List . The list includes the most important venture-backed startups that offer enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions.



The Fortune Cyber 60 is a new listing of the most important venture-backed startups that offer enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions and have not had an IPO, acquisition, or other significant exit event. The Cyber 60 was generated from a list of over 200 private cybersecurity companies based on data about funding rounds and valuation from Pitchbook. Lightspeed's Enterprise Investment Committee reviewed the list prior to publication, in conjunction with Fortune, and no private data or preferential treatment was given to Lightspeed portfolio companies. Additional background on the methodology can be found here .

"Making Fortune's Cyber 60 list is an honor and humbling for the work we're doing to profoundly improve software security and reliability," said Isaac Evans, CEO and co-founder at Semgrep. "We appreciate the validation and are honored to be included in a list alongside such impressive organizations in the security landscape."

Semgrep enables engineering teams – both security and software engineering – to customize their code scanning, which results in value beyond traditional code scanning tools. Companies need both security and velocity in their software development, but legacy tools were designed for development cycles where releases were months apart, rather than hours. Semgrep solves these challenges with its engineer-centric approach: surfacing security findings during software development that are relevant to a given engineer. Once findings are presented, engineers can easily remediate them or provide feedback to the security team to strengthen security policies, thus making the security process collaborative.

About Semgrep

Semgrep is an application security platform for scanning code for security, reliability, & other issues. Semgrep's mission is to profoundly improve software security and reliability by bringing world-class security tools to engineers—software and security alike. It's Semgrep's conviction that the security process must enable rapid software development, instead of hindering it. Semgrep is funded by Felicis Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures, and Sequoia Capital, and has become an essential safeguard for code at customers like Snowflake, Dropbox, and more.

