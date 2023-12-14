Irys Founder and CEO Margeaux Giles Is Named A 2023 "Inspiring FinTech Female" by NYC FinTech Women

Giles One of 50 Women Recognized at New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Event

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Margeaux Giles, Founder and CEO of Irys Insurtech, Inc., a cutting-edge software platform with a mission to break down the agency management system barriers erected by large legacy competitors, was honored today at a NYSE event by NYC FinTech Women for her industry achievements, influence, and advocacy of women in fintech.

NYC FinTech Women's mission is to connect, empower, and promote women in FinTech. The organization's annual Inspiring FinTech Female list recognizes women who, in their role, are transforming fintech and are advocates for women and gender equity. Giles was one of 50 women selected out of a pool of 300 candidates for this year's list.

Giles' first-hand experience and frustration with existing legacy agency management systems inspired her to create a new generation platform that utilizes machine learning (ML) and generative artificial intelligence (AI) to aid insurance brokers by providing critical information exactly when it's needed. Together with a team that is 75 percent female, Giles brings the insurance industry a system that bridges gaps and fosters collaboration via a single platform where everyone in the value chain can converge, communicate, and operate seamlessly.

"I am honored to be recognized alongside this roster of amazing women who, every day, are bucking the status quo to blaze a trail of success in fintech," said Giles. "By shining a light on exceptional women, NYC FinTech Women showcases inspirational role models for the next generation of fearless female leaders."

As Chief Executive Officer of Irys, Margeaux has more than 15 years of executive experience in operations and digital transformation for the insurance and finance space. Named Insurtech Woman CEO of the Year, Top 20 Insurtech provider of 2022, Forbes Technology Council member and regular Forbes.com contributor, Margeaux is not only passionate about injecting cutting edge tech into insurance, she's proactive in changing the landscape for women as well.

Margeaux is a founding member of InsureWomen and InsureEquality, Chair of the Central Florida Chapter of the Association of Professional Insurance Women, as well as a member of the UCONN Fintech Masters Program Advisory Board.

For the full list of Inspiring FinTech Females honored at this year's ceremony, please visit www.nycfintechwomen.com.

About Irys Insurtech, Inc.

Irys Insurtech, Inc. is a Tampa-based fintech SaaS company that brings innovative, AI-driven solutions to the insurance industry. Irys is an open APi cloud based management system. By offering a unified workspace that simplifies workflows and ensures data precision, Irys drives significant ROI, enabling companies to organically grow their books and amplify client satisfaction.

