GR8 EXPERIENCE AND TATLER ASIA LAUNCH EXPERIENCE DIVISION, TATLER X

The new platform will offer Tatler Asia readers exclusive access to GR8's once-in-a-lifetime experiences

MIAMI, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GR8 Experience (GR8), the leading provider of luxury experiences, is joining forces with Tatler Asia to launch Tatler X, a platform that offers the publication's readers unique and exclusive access to the company's wide range of unforgettable journeys, from culinary adventures with world-class chefs to VVIP treatment at iconic sporting events.

Tatler X is a collaboration with GR8 Experience and Tatler Asia (PRNewswire)

Both Tatler Asia and GR8 have long been synonymous with luxury and prestige, making the decision to collaborate a natural next step for both parties. Tatler Asia readers can now partake in GR8's once-in-a-lifetime experiences that are possible through the company's vast network of relationships, including Maverick Carter (Lebron James' longtime business associate), Benito Perez Barbadillo (Rafael Nadal's PR Manager), Ravi Thakran (former Managing Director of LVMH Asia) and beyond.

One of the inaugural Tatler X experiences is The GR8 Golf Tour, a seven-night destination tournament at Scotland's most exclusive golf clubs, including the Old Course, Royal Dornoch, Ailsa and more. In addition to playing on the same grounds as the pros, guests will participate in a clinic with real PGA legends and be outfitted in official PGA gear. In between rounds, they'll be able to enjoy rich culinary experiences, private whiskey tastings, and luxury accommodation.

Commenting on this partnership, GR8's CEO Barnabas Carrega said, "We've recently seen a boom in Asia-based requests, stemming from the economic success across the continent and the growing desire for unforgettable experiences. Through working with Tatler Asia, we're able to reach a very important audience and fulfill the growing demand throughout the region."

"We're thrilled to announce our exciting collaboration with GR8, bringing Tatler readers exclusive access to bespoke and transformative luxury experiences. From the heights of culinary excellence to the heart-pounding excitement of iconic sporting events, Tatler Asia and GR8 are your passport to the extraordinary." Sean Fitzpatrick, Chief Experience Officer, Tatler Asia.

Other adventures that are currently offered through Tatler X include unique access to Fashion Week 2024 and GR8's exclusive Monaco Grand Prix experience, which offers guests the ability to view one of the world's most famous F1 races onboard a superyacht while enjoying five-star hospitality across Monaco. More details and offers will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information about Tatler X, visit https://media.tatlerasia.com/tatlerx

About GR8 Experience

GR8 Experience is the leading international agency that provides access to unique once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Through the highest level of service and a worldwide network of partners, GR8 brings the most ambitious dreams and projects to life for the company's clients all over the globe. Whether it is a romantic soirée in Venice for two, an immersive corporate experience, or exclusive access to sought-after events, GR8 makes the impossible possible.

About Tatler Asia

Tatler Asia, the leading platform that celebrates the best of Asia. Tatler's mission is to build, inspire and empower Asia's most influential communities through the power of unparalleled storytelling, iconic brands and innovative creative concepts. Tatler is present in eight markets across Asia and is owned by the Lamunière family. For more information, visit https://tatlerasiagroup.com/

MEDIA CONTACT

QUINN PR

Gr8@quinn.pr

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GR8 Experience