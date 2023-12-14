COMOTO FAMILY OF BRANDS ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGES

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Comoto Family of Brands, a leading force in the motorcycle aftermarket parts and apparel industry, announced today that Zach Parham has been elevated to President and Chief Executive Officer of Comoto in a succession plan that had been previously approved by the Board of Directors.

"I've been an avid motorcycle enthusiast my entire life and am thrilled to lead the Comoto Family of Brands.."

Zach has been an invaluable asset since the acquisition of J&P Cycles in February 2020, showcasing his expertise in overseeing various aspects of Comoto's operations, including finance, accounting, merchandising, customer service, demand planning, risk management, procurement, and overall operations.

Zach is the successor for Ken Murphy, who initially joined Comoto five years ago as a Board Member and then shortly after assumed the role of President and CEO. Murphy is leaving Comoto to pursue a new opportunity. Jeff Teschke, Partner at Prospect Hill Growth Partners and Board Member of Comoto commented, "we thank Ken Murphy for his valued service to Comoto over the last several years and are confident he will remain a strong supporter of the Company. We wish him well in future endeavors."

Mr. Teschke further said, "we are very excited to promote Zach to Chief Executive Officer. Zach's lifelong passion for motorsports, starting from his early days at his parents' business, J&P Cycles, uniquely qualifies him as a natural leader for Comoto and the broader industry. His extensive experience, ranging from Retail Store Manager to President at J&P Cycles, has prepared him well for this new role. Since joining Comoto in 2020, Zach has excelled in positions such as Chief Merchandising Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Operating Officer, successfully guiding the company through rapid growth, complex integrations, and challenging business environments."

"I have been an avid motorcycle enthusiast my entire life and I am thrilled to lead the Comoto Family of Brands and our dedicated team," said Parham. "I look forward to working with our long-standing supplier community to bring even more great products and services to our consumer base. I also want to thank Ken Murphy for his leadership and mentorship over the past several years."

About Comoto Family of Brands

Comoto is America's largest and fastest growing omni-channel platform in the powersports aftermarket-products industry, dedicated to advancing the experience of powersports enthusiasts around the globe. Comoto's brands, RevZilla, Common Tread, Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and REVER, deliver premium products, dedicated expertise, engaging media, and passionate customer support of the rider community through best-in-class eCommerce and retail experiences.

