ProjectTeam, Inc. Achieves Authority to Operate (ATO) from the Department of Interior for the National Park Service regarding Innovative Construction Project Management Platform

CHANTILLY, Va. , Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProjectTeam, Inc. (ProjectTeam), a leading provider of cutting-edge construction program and project management solutions, is proud to announce that the government version of its flagship platform, ProjectTeam.com, has received Authority to Operate (ATO) from the Department of Interior for the National Park Service. This significant milestone underscores ProjectTeam's commitment to revolutionizing cloud-based solutions for construction management and reinforces its reputation as an industry leader.

The ATO, granted after a comprehensive evaluation process and part of ProjectTeam's current FedRAMP authorization journey, acknowledges ProjectTeam's compliance with the stringent security and data protection standards required by federal agencies. This recognition positions ProjectTeam as a trusted partner for construction project management solutions within the federal government and public sector.

Key benefits of ProjectTeam.com include:

Streamlined Project Management: ProjectTeam.com provides a comprehensive suite of tools that simplify project planning, collaboration, and documentation, enhancing efficiency and productivity for construction professionals. Enhanced Data Security: With the ATO, ProjectTeam.com ensures that sensitive project data remains secure, meeting the rigid security standards required by government agencies. Transparency and Accountability: ProjectTeam.com provides real-time updates, reporting, and tracking features that enable greater transparency, accountability, and better decision-making throughout the construction process. Improved Communication: ProjectTeam.com facilitates seamless communication among project stakeholders, fostering collaboration and reducing delays. Customizable Solutions: ProjectTeam.com can be configured to meet the unique needs of construction programs and projects of any size or complexity.

ProjectTeam is proud to join the ranks of organizations trusted by the Department of Interior and the National Park Service to support their mission-critical projects. This achievement reflects the company's dedication to excellence and its commitment to delivering innovative solutions that advance the construction industry.

"We are excited to have received the Authority to Operate from the Department of Interior for the National Park Service," said Ty Witmer, President at ProjectTeam, Inc. "This recognition affirms our commitment to providing construction professionals with state-of-the-art tools that not only improve efficiency but also meet the highest standards of data security and compliance. We look forward to continuing our partnership with government agencies and expanding the reach of ProjectTeam.com to support projects across the nation."

For more information about ProjectTeam, Inc. and its construction project management platform offerings, please visit www.projectteam.com.

About ProjectTeam, Inc.: ProjectTeam, Inc. is a leading provider of construction project management solutions designed to streamline project planning, collaboration, and documentation. With a commitment to innovation and data security, ProjectTeam, Inc. empowers construction professionals to achieve their project goals efficiently and effectively.

