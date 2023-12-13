Edward Jones Continues Compliance Momentum by Hosting Semiannual Symposium

Event focuses on strengthening alignment on firm's behaviors, actions and solutions

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As financial services firm Edward Jones continues its transformational journey with strategic growth in its compliance efforts, the firm today is holding its semiannual Compliance Symposium, which started in 1999 and has been held nearly every spring and fall since. The event convenes compliance and legal experts to discuss industry trends, new regulations, preparing and reacting to the changing regulatory environment and the impacts on associate ethics and daily decision-making.

Edward Jones. (PRNewsFoto/Edward Jones) (PRNewsfoto/Edward Jones) (PRNewswire)

The event theme is "The Right Outcomes, The Right Way," which anchors to the key idea of operating in doing what is best for the firm's clients. The event is comprised of lectures and panel discussions that further strengthen Edward Jones' culture of compliance at all levels of the firm and support the firm's 2024 strategic objectives.

"As our firm continues to deliver value to our clients, colleagues and communities, we are called to collaborate across teams and innovate in ways that push our business forward," said Rich Link, Principal and Chief Compliance Officer at Edward Jones. "Doing the right thing is at the core of how we deliver value for those we serve every day. This Symposium helps strengthen alignment of our behaviors, actions, and the solutions we deliver together."

The Symposium's speakers include Managing Partner Penny Pennington, in addition to Michael Bermudez, Vice President of International Trade Compliance with Parsons Corporation; Hillary Sale, Agnes Williams Sesquicentennial Professor of Leadership and Corporate Governance at Georgetown University Law Center and Professor of Management at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business; John Walsh, Partner at Eversheds Sutherland LLP ; Donald Langevoort, Thomas Aquinas Reynolds Professor of Law at Georgetown University Law Center ; Anne Flannery, retired partner of Morgan Lewis LLP and many more Edward Jones leaders and guests.

The Edward Jones Compliance Symposium is part of a robust governance and ethics program designed to create value for our clients, colleagues and communities.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm's more than 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.8 trillion in client assets under care at the end of September 2023. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm's approximately 52,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com , and its recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com . Member SIPC.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Edward Jones