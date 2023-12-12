Viterra Weyburn and Elbow Lake Co-op Grain win CPKC 2022-2023 Elevator of the Year Award

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) is proud to announce its winners for Elevator of the Year for the 2022-2023 crop year: Viterra Weyburn (Canada) and Elbow Lake Co-op Grain (U.S.).

CPKC presents this award annually to grain elevators that achieve high volumes from a single loading point while consistently demonstrating efficient railcar loading and a strong commitment to safety.

"CPKC is proud to recognize the people who operate these elevators for their dedication in helping farmers in Canada and the U.S. supply the world with high-quality products," said Jonathan Wahba, CPKC Senior Vice-President Sales and Marketing, Intermodal, Automotive & Bulk.

Viterra in Weyburn, Sask., is a valued customer and first-time winner of the CPKC Elevator of the Year award. Viterra has shown efficient and safe practices with each unit-train loaded at the site while moving an impressive amount of grain.

"We're very pleased to be recognized by CPKC for the performance of our Weyburn facility last year," said Kyle Jeworski, CEO of Viterra Canada. "This is one of many facilities across our asset network where we've made significant investments to provide our farm customers with superior service to market and move their products efficiently. I'd also like to thank our team at Weyburn for their consistent focus on safety and high performance, because without their efforts we would have not been able to achieve this milestone."

Viterra in Weyburn, Sask., features an 8,500-foot continuous lead track that came online in 2021.

Elbow Lake Co-op Grain, located in Elbow Lake, Minn., winner of this award for the second consecutive year, had the highest tonnage across the U.S. north network with more than 464,000 metric tonnes for the full crop year, an increase from the previous year. In addition, Elbow Lake Co-op leveraged the expanded CPKC network with multiple corn trains to Mexico from legacy CP origin.

"Elbow Lake Co-op appreciates this award. This couldn't have been achieved without the support of the producers, the efforts of the staff and CPKC's commitment to service," said Kevin Stein, General Manager, Elbow Lake Co-op Grain.

Grain elevators interested in this award should contact their CPKC account manager for information on the eligibility criteria.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

View original content:

SOURCE CPKC