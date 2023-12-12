Checkpoint Systems back at NRF Big Show 2024 with enhancements to their ItemOptix™ Software

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkpoint Systems – a global leader in retail technology solutions – will be once again exhibiting at NRF 2024 Retail's Big Show from January 14th to January 16th. They will be back with ItemOptix ™ for Retail, showcasing some enhancements and additional capabilities to their software solution which they first unveiled the year prior at NRF Big Show 2023.

ItemOptix™ for Retail is Checkpoint's next generation in RFID inventory management software. Available to retailers globally, the out-of-the-box solution which can be efficiently deployed with little effort, at scale and uniquely, offers an extensible software offering, which can be adapted to by retailers' or their chosen integration partners to meet their needs.

Uniquely, ItemOptix™ is also available as an extensible software offering with DirectAccess APIs/SDK to allow retailers to build their own RFID-based applications to meet their needs. Already in 2023, a leading multi-brand retailer in North America has implemented RFID for their inventory management using Checkpoint's ItemOptix™ Software Platform across several hundred retail stores, including ItemOptix™ DirectAccess APIs to integrate RFID with their own store Applications.

This RFID inventory management software covers every step of your product's journey through your store, from receiving to restocking to sale. Not only does it help retailers manage their inventory in-store to maintain high levels of accuracy and increased on-shelf availability of stock, but its display compliance SaaS module capabilities also allows them to manage the variety of inventory examples on their visual merchandising displays in real time, ensuring retailers have all the right mix of products on display for their shoppers to see and purchase. By providing retailers with complete control over their inventory, they can focus on enhancing the customer experience and increasing engagement with their brand.

Since its release, Checkpoint's engineers have added to the platform, expanding its features and capabilities to cover more use cases for RFID which will be previewed at the Show. Additionally, Checkpoint will also be previewing some new SaaS Modules which they will be releasing during the first half of 2024, extending RFID capabilities to even more use cases to help retailers solve some of the additional challenges they face with their inventory.

Scott Reithmeier, Business Development Manager for RFID Solutions at Checkpoint Systems, said about the platform: "ItemOptix™ for Retail has proven to be a game changing platform for retailers in the small amount of time it's been launched. Moving forward, I couldn't be more excited about its limitless opportunities for use as we continue to expand its core capabilities and add new ones that will further provide value in a world that demands innovation to solve complex problems."

As RFID becomes a more predominant technology in today's retail world, Checkpoint Systems passion for innovation fuels customized answers to industry challenges, delivering unparalleled accuracy and visibility. They are one of the only companies that own every stage of the RFID journey, from inlay design to hardware configuration and testing to software development.

ItemOptix™ was met with lots of praise at last year's event, and Checkpoint is ready to come back to the show and reveal the additional enhancements made to their product for the upcoming year. NRF Big Show has been the ideal place to showcase this product, as this trade show reunites leading professionals in retail to learn about the new technologies in the industry. This year Retail's Big Show will take place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, located at 429 11th Ave in New York City.

Stop by Booth 1707 to learn more about ItemOptix for Retail.

About Checkpoint Systems, Inc. (www.checkpointsystems.com)

A division of CCL Industries, Checkpoint Systems is the only vertically integrated RF/RFID solution provider for retail. With consumer demands accelerating at an extraordinary rate driven by technology, Checkpoint delivers intelligent solutions – bringing clarity and efficiency into the retail environment anytime, anywhere. Through a unique offering of software, hardware, labels, tags and connected cloud-based solutions, Checkpoint optimizes retail operations and efficiencies with real-time intuitive data delivered throughout the supply chain and in-store resulting in improved profitability and an enriched consumer experience. Checkpoint's intelligent retail solutions are built upon 50 years of radio frequency technology expertise, innovative high-theft and loss prevention solutions, market-leading software, RFID hardware and comprehensive labeling capabilities to brand, secure and track merchandise from source to shelf.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc., a world leader in specialty label and packaging solutions for global corporations, small businesses and consumers, employs over 21,000 people and operates over 180 production facilities in 40 countries on six continents with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.cclind.com.

