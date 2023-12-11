Petite Retreats Announces Festive '12 Days of Gifts & Glamping' Sweepstakes

Stay in a Tiny House, Colorful Cottage, Cabin or Yurt at Any Petite Retreats Destination Across America

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Petite Retreats, which provides unique vacation rentals across the country, is celebrating 12 Days of Gifts & Glamping this holiday season, offering a chance to win a six-night rental stay at a Petite Retreats location, along with 11 other prizes throughout the course of the sweepstakes. With glamping-style accommodations including tiny houses, colorful cottages, cabins and yurts, Petite Retreats provides travelers unique experiences enjoying the outdoors in top vacation destinations, with resort-style amenities.

Petite Retreats, which provides unique vacation rentals across the country, is celebrating the season with its 12 Days of Gifts & Glamping Sweepstakes. Prizes include stays at any tiny house village location, rental stays at Tropical Palms Resort in Florida, Yosemite Lakes located just outside the National Park, Mount Hood Village Resort in Oregon, and Yukon Trails Tiny House Container Village near the Wisconsin Dells. (PRNewswire)

Experience glamping and win a dream stay! 12 Days of Gifts & Glamping sweepstakes offers unforgettable vacations.

The contest begins Monday, December 11 with winners selected each day of the sweepstakes. Prizes include two-night stays at any tiny house village location, rental stays at Tropical Palms Resort in Florida, Yosemite Lakes located just outside the National Park, Mount Hood Village Resort in Oregon, and Yukon Trails Tiny House Container Village near the Wisconsin Dells. Additional prizes feature a cozy glamping gift package, a 40oz Petite Retreats Stanley© Tumbler and tote bag, a 1927 s'mores package and an organic sprouted nuts gift bundle, culminating with the grand prize six-night stay at any Petite Retreats location. Contestants following Petite Retreats on Facebook, Instagram, or Pinterest will need to register daily to be eligible to win that day's prize.

"Our glamping rentals offer guests comfortable accommodations in gorgeous outdoor settings, providing a unique and memorable experience in destinations across the U.S.," said Petite Retreats spokeswoman Pat Zamora. "Glamping makes for a fun vacation that everyone should experience, and this sweepstakes provides that opportunity to several lucky winners," Zamora added.

Details and qualifications for participation in the Petite Retreats 12 Days of Gifts & Glamping Sweepstakes may apply and can be viewed by clicking here.

About Petite Retreats

Petite Retreats offers a collection of unique vacation accommodations across the U.S. Owned and operated by Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS), Petite Retreats and its affiliates offer vacationers the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, complemented with resort-style amenities. Petite Retreats' unique accommodations consist of tiny houses, cabins, cottages, yurts, tents and upcycled containers. Visit www.PetiteRetreats.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Petite Retreats