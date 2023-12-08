Santa's Spectacular Firetruck Arrival: Enchanted Fairies Spreads Holiday Magic at Harlingen, TX, Boys & Girls Club

Santa Claus will distribute presents to 200 children

Paying it forward: Enchanted Fairies' co-founder donates to Club

HARLINGEN, Texas, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enchanted Fairies will sponsor a day of holiday joy at the Boys & Girls Club LeMoyne Gardens chapter, here, on December 19, including a visit by Santa with wrapped presents for 200 children. Santa will make his grand arrival at the North 25th Street Boys & Girls Club building at 4 p.m. in a firetruck with lights flashing and will be available for photos with the children and their families, according to Aileen Avikova, CEO and co-founder of Enchanted Fairies.

Enchanted Fairies is bringing Santa Claus, its Winter Fairy and lots of seasonal joy to 200 children at Boys & Girls Club of Harlingen, Texas, on December 19. (PRNewswire)

At the event, Ms. Avikova will repay the kindness the Boys & Girls Club showered on her and her family years ago by making a donation to the Club. "When my family emigrated to the United States from Mexico we lived in Harlingen in low-rent housing and had very little money for food or Christmas presents," said Avikova. "One day, just before Christmas someone came to our door with a present for each child in our family and food for the holidays. That person, we would later find out, was from our local Boys & Girls Club. My brother Dan and I made a promise to pay forward that kindness and generosity. We have been chasing that destiny ever since."

Today, through hard work and chasing her dreams, Avikova, who for a brief period was homeless, is a successful business executive and the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Plano, Texas-based Enchanted Fairies.

In addition to the presents and the donation, Enchanted Fairies will award its first annual Hometown Hero award to a surprise guest. The name of the honoree is not being released to keep the surprise intact.

"Our honoree has done so many wonderful things for the close-knit Harlingen community over the past 35-plus years," Avikova said. "This honor is long overdue."

"We are incredibly grateful for Enchanted Fairies sponsoring this event. I'm sure the children will remember Santa's visit for a long time," said Gerald Gathright, chief executive of the Boys & Girls Club of Harlingen.

Santa's Visit to the Boys & Girls Club of Harlingen, Texas.

Date: December 19

Time: 4 pm to 6 pm

Expected Guests: Santa Claus, Enchanted Fairies' Winter Fairy

About Enchanted Fairies

Based in Plano, Texas, Enchanted Fairies provides high-end portraiture that thrills and excites children of all ages. To date, it has donated more than $2 million to various children-focused charities, including Kidd's Kids, the North Texas Food Bank, Feeding America, Jonathan's Place, Operation Underground Railroad, St. Jude Children's Hospital and Frisco Family Services. Enchanted Fairies was founded in 2012 by renowned artist Dan Gutier and his sister Aileen Avikova.

Earlier this year, it ranked #4 on Fortune magazine's Best Workplaces in Retail.

