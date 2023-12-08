Binance is the Official Gold Sponsor of Taipei Blockchain Week 2023

TAIPEI, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance, the global blockchain ecosystem behind the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce that it is the official Gold Sponsor of Taipei Blockchain Week 2023. This community-hosted event has been highly anticipated, and will bring together over 5000 individuals within the crypto, blockchain and Web3 industry from Taiwan and beyond.

This year, Binance will participate in this exciting conference in a number of ways, including a virtual fireside chat featuring its CEO Richard Teng on December 14. This will be Richard's first appearance in a large-scale Web3 summit in Asia since his appointment as CEO of Binance in November 2023. A wide range of important topics will be discussed, including Binance's key priorities moving forward, the key landscape in Asia Pacific and globally, as well as his future outlook on the crypto and Web3 industry.

Damien Ho, from Binance's Global Partnerships team, will also be participating in a panel discussion on December 15 alongside other industry players. The panel discussion will explore a comprehensive set of topics, including the importance of collaborations within the industry to advance the space further.

Join Binance for a vibrant conference exploring how blockchain and crypto can empower the next billion people around the globe in below sessions:

Road To Onboarding the Next Billion Web3 Users - Virtual firechat with Richard Teng , CEO of Binance , on December 14 , 14:30 to 15:00 (UTC+8)

Exchanges and the Global Economy: Trends, Risks and Opportunities - Panel discussion with Damien Ho , Global Partnerships of Binance , on December 15 , 15:20 to 15:50 (UTC+8)

Participants can also visit Binance's booth to chat with community members and enjoy a number of great activities with souvenirs and swag available.

The 5-day conference will take place in Songshan Cultural & Creative Park from December 11-16 and is expected to gather thousands of Web3 enthusiasts, veterans and experts worldwide to exchange and explore the latest industry trends and development with the aim of bridging Taiwan's Web3 community with the global crypto community.

