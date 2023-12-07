SELECT GROUP ACQUIRES ICONIC PENTOMINIUM DEVELOPMENT, POISED TO BE THE TALLEST RESIDENTIAL TOWER IN THE WORLD

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Group, a renowned real estate developer headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is proud to announce a historic milestone in luxury high-rise development. The firm has triumphantly acquired the stalled development in Dubai Marina, formerly known as the Pentominium Tower, which, once completed, will be the tallest residential high-rise tower in the World.

Since its conceptualization in 2007, the Pentominium Tower development has long been a symbol of architectural aspiration. However, as with many projects, it faced challenges during the global financial downturn in 2008, bringing it to a halt. Earlier this year, the development was auctioned through the Dubai Courts approved administration process via Emirates Auction. After a highly contested bidding process consisting of 46 bids, Select Group was successful with a 100 million USD bid for the development.

"We are excited to have secured the acquisition of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to develop such an ultra-high-rise residence in highly popular Dubai Marina, within close proximity to Palm Jumeirah, Emaar Beachfront and JBR," said Rahail Aslam, CEO and Founder of Select Group. "This project represents a culmination of our commitment to redefining the standards of luxury living. With the support of carefully selected partners and the Group's vast track record for delivering projects, we aim to ensure the completion of this prestigious architectural marvel that will set a new benchmark for residential skyscrapers globally."

Select Group is thrilled to confirm its partnership in this venture with world-renowned engineering consultancy WSP, architectural powerhouse Woods Bagot, and esteemed interior design firm Mitchell & Eades. Their combined expertise and innovative concepts will elevate this ultra-luxury project to unprecedented heights.

"As Lead Consultant and Architect of Record for this project, we're proud to be helping deliver another distinctive landmark to the Dubai skyline. This super slender tower will not only aim to stand taller than many of the World's most notable residential developments; it will also occupy one of the last remaining plots in Dubai's bustling Marina precinct." – Mark Farley, Managing Director – Property & Buildings at WSP Middle East.

