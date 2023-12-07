National Network of Abortion Funds Unveils Enhanced Website Helping Make Healthcare More Accessible

National Network of Abortion Funds Logo (PRNewswire)

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As unnecessary barriers to abortion access continue to be created by hostile legislative and judicial systems, the National Network of Abortion Funds (NNAF) is excited to announce the launch of a new website with a dynamic digital platform. The redesigned website introduces features to support individuals seeking an abortion, making information about reproductive healthcare more accessible and transparent, and reaffirming NNAF's commitment to equitable access to abortion services for all. These cutting-edge features include:

"Find an Abortion Fund" Search : NNAF's innovative search tool allows users to filter by the type of support they need, in addition to location. Whether it's financial assistance, transportation, or emotional support, abortion seekers can now find precisely what they need with ease.

"Need an Abortion" Landing Page : The website boasts a dedicated and easily accessible landing page for the most-searched topics related to abortion access and guides users step by step through the process of accessing an abortion. From locating a trusted clinic, understanding Medicaid and abortion, to invaluable tips for contacting an abortion fund, this page provides critical information for the user's convenience.

Spanish Translation : With inclusivity in mind, the entire website is now available in Spanish. To ensure accuracy, translations were developed by a team of experts. NNAF affirms that language should never be a barrier to healthcare.

Enhanced Security and Reliability: The website's architecture makes it significantly more difficult to hack and ensures that it remains open and available even when there are spikes in traffic.

"Everyone deserves access to efficient and vital information on abortion services to get us closer to reproductive justice for all," says NNAF Executive Director, Oriaku Njoku. "Abortion is banned or restricted in more than 21 states across the United States, and as a result, people who already face astronomical barriers to abortions are being forced to jump through even more hoops. We hope our website can be another tool in supporting people in navigating those barriers to abortion care to exercise their right to bodily autonomy."

Tyler Barbarin, the Grants and Development Director at the Louisiana Abortion Fund shared, "The majority of our clients come from places where it's easier to find a predatory so-called crisis pregnancy center than it is to find an abortion provider. The internet is a key tool in the fight to tell the truth, especially in the South. By compiling accurate, up-to-date information in one place, NNAF is helping to combat geographic, racial, and class disparities."

The National Network of Abortion Funds is proud to champion this updated website as a crucial step in our ongoing efforts to dismantle the barriers surrounding abortion access. We remain steadfast in our mission to support all who are seeking abortions.

Visit the enhanced website today at abortionfunds.org and join us in overcoming barriers to abortion access.

About the National Network of Abortion Funds

The National Network of Abortion Funds (NNAF) is comprised of 100 abortion funds across the country that help ease economic and logistical barriers for people seeking abortions. Abortion funds offer support such as transportation, childcare, translation, doula services, and accommodations when clients travel to obtain their procedures. NNAF provides leadership development, infrastructure support, and organizing technical assistance to our member funds because we know they are uniquely positioned to meet the needs of their communities today, while being a powerful force for political and social change in the future.

