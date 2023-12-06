SCOTTSDALE CONSTRUCTION SYSTEMS ACQUIRED BY US-BASED FIRMS VENTURE FIRST AND TYP64

Intelligent Steel Frame and Truss Technology Firm Poised for Rapid Expansion in US & EU

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment and financial services firm, Venture First, and digital transformation group, TYP64 have announced the acquisition of Australian-based Scottsdale Construction Systems. The combined private equity portfolio of Venture First and TYP64 will provide digital transformation services to Scottsdale's high-performance steel framing construction system to support the scale of worldwide production.

Venture First, LLCTYP64Scottsdale Steel

Intelligent Steel Frame and Truss Technology Firm Poised for Rapid Expansion in US & EU

Scottsdale manufactures and supports the most advanced light gauge steel wall frame and roof truss technology in the world. Its steel roll forming machines are enabled with proprietary technology to provide durable solutions ranging through single or multi-machine, high-volume applications.

"We are excited to build on this strategic partnership, and look forward to our next chapter alongside the Venture First and TYP64 teams," said Scottsdale CEO, Derek McSpadden. "They have a proven methodology in their ability to deploy enterprise-wide digital transformation solutions, and we believe that will partner well with our own history of innovation in this fast-paced industry."

The steel truss market is expected to increase exponentially in the next three to five years globally as the manufacturing industry is under increasing pressure, and thus demand, for products that are environmentally sustainable and eco-friendly. Light-weight steel framing systems continue to replace traditional wood as a viable option for long-term effectiveness and efficiency in new construction.

"We are committed to investing in promising companies that have talented teams and innovative technologies," said Venture First CEO, John Shumate. "We believe Scottsdale has an unique opportunity to take advantage of a rapidly changing commercial and residential building market that is ripe for the manufacturing system and technology they offer."

Initial capital will be utilized in three primary areas: to build and deploy investment options for customers, increase capacity to fulfill orders faster, and to quickly expand into new markets, including through distribution partnerships within the EU and US where building regulations are increasingly requiring the use of steel in both commercial and small business construction.

"Scottsdale has been, and will continue to be, the industry leader in light gauge steel framing industry," said Steve Huey, Founder and CEO of TYP64. "We see the opportunity that lies ahead for everyone on the team at Scottsdale, and we are excited to combine forces to quickly scale this much-needed product across the world."

About Scottsdale:

Founded in 1995 Scottsdale Construction Systems is dedicated to innovating, manufacturing, delivering and supporting the most advanced light gauge steel wall frame and roof truss technology worldwide. We seamlessly integrate our software technology with our steel roll-forming machines to provide durable solutions ranging through single- to multi-machine, high-volume applications. Scottsdale maintains an innovation-centric culture at its New Zealand manufacturing base, and is designed to promote and develop the creativity of each employee and to satisfy the fast changing needs of our 200 customers in over 80 countries. Scottsdale has offices in Loganholme, AUS, Napier NZ, and Denver, USA. For more information visit: scottsdalesteelframes.com.

For Scottsdale inquiries please contact: derek.mcspadden@scottsdalesteelframes.com

About Venture First:

Venture First is a growth-focused investment firm with over $140 million under management. The group has curated a variety of niche funds, investments, and special purpose vehicles, including Whiskey Capital Finance Co., Strike Ventures, among others. The company is also home to a financial services group providing deal structuring, M&A and capital raise advice, fractional CFO services, and an array of equity and derivative valuation capabilities. The group has worked closely with several hundred innovative companies and their investors in more than 60 cities around the globe to provide them with the financial and strategic tools to be successful. Founded in 2010, Venture First is headquartered in Louisville, KY with offices in Boston, Cincinnati, Miami and Dallas. For more information, visit VentureFirst.com.

For Venture First inquiries please contact: csiegel@venturefirst.com

About TYP64:

TYP64 is a digital transformation group focusing on bringing the best technological solutions to traditional industries and companies. The group has worked with family owned and managed business, early and later stage companies. TYP64 takes the founders' perspective and pursues the continuance of founders' mission and purpose. The group has developed systems and processes to integrate current systems with forward-facing technologies that breathe renewed life into established and aging businesses. Founded in 2017, TYP64 is headquartered in Louisville, KY but utilizes its ties with technology leaders around the world to bring the best solutions to global businesses. For more information, visit TYP64.com.

For TYP64 inquiries, please contact: jennywren@typ64.com

Media Contact:

Venture First

Jack Hellige

jack@venturefirst.com

Scottsdale Steel Construction Company (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Venture First, LLC