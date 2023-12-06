RōBEX Expands Executive Team, Appoints Denise Bethea as Vice President of Human Resources

PERRYSBURG, Ohio, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RōBEX LLC ("RōBEX"), a precision integrator of industrial robots, announced the appointment of Denise Bethea as Vice President, Human Resources. Denise joined RōBEX in October as an interim HR leader and has now taken a full-time role on the executive team. This move comes on the heels of hiring a new CCO, Corwin Carson, in Q3 and is another meaningful investment that completes the executive leadership team for RōBEX.

Denise Bethea (PRNewswire)

Denise brings extensive performance, talent management, and recruiting experience, combined with a drive and style.

"Having worked with Denise as our interim HR leader, I have seen firsthand the leadership and HR knowledge she brings that makes her an ideal fit for this role. She brings extensive performance, talent management, and recruiting experience, combined with a drive and style that has allowed her to have an immediate impact and made her a terrific fit with the team," said David Carr, CEO of RōBEX.

Denise has nearly 20 years of HR experience with well-known organizations such as Oatly Inc., General Electric, BorgWarner and Draexlmaier. Her most notable achievements within those organizations were in implementing organizational strategy, recruiting, performance, and talent management processes. Denise will play a pivotal role shaping the future of RōBEX with these same processes, as well as enhancing employee engagement and driving core values.

"While serving as the interim HR leader, I had the opportunity to observe our talented teams, the core of our operations, and the foundation of our business. Prioritizing our people and their safety first will create organic and sustainable growth, enabling our workforce to achieve strategic goals. Focusing on key initiatives intrinsically tied to a high-performance culture, fostering a work environment of inclusivity, and creating opportunities for development will be the launch pad enabling the people side of the business to be in lockstep with the pace of the business. I have the honor of joining a best-in-class executive leadership team to provide our employees and customers with exceptional experiences now and in the future," said Bethea.

RōBEX is a portfolio company of Angeles Equity Partners. With the addition of Bethea to the RōBEX management team, Angeles is taking another step in its strategic plan to accelerate growth in the industrial automation and robotics sector.

About RōBEX

RōBEX LLC began as a robotic material handling integrator founded in 2015 in Perrysburg, Ohio. Along with the acquisition of +Vantage Corporation and Mid-State Engineering, RōBEX has distinguished itself as a market leader in diverse automation and robotic system integration solutions, including advanced material handling and assembly, vision-guided picking, packing, and palletizing, as well as test and inspection, within several key industries such as automotive, aerospace, food and beverage, consumer goods, and medical. The company leverages its expertise to bring value to customers through industrial automation and robotic solutions that improve productivity and safety. For more information, visit https://robex.us/ .

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC is a specialist lower middle-market private equity investment firm with a consistent approach to transforming underperforming industrial businesses. In partnership with Angeles Operations Group, LLC, the Angeles skill set drives the firm's investment philosophy and, in its view, can help businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com .

If you would like more information, please email automation@robex.us .

Marketing Contact:

Corwin Carson

Marketing Department:

USA: +1-734-432-5055

RōBEX Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RōBEX