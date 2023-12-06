Greenstar Technologies Announces a $1.5 Billion Investment in the National Energy Operation Centre Project

SOMERSET, N.J., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstar Technologies, a leader in digital energy solutions, has officially announced its ambitious National Energy Operation Centre (NEOC) Project, slated for launch in the fourth quarter of 2024. The company is set to invest a staggering $1.5 billion in this revolutionary initiative.

Greenstar Technologies is in advanced discussions with a banking syndicate and we are collaborating with a top business consulting firm for strategic direction. The first phase is set to launch in the fourth quarter of 2024. The project's first phase will commence in New Jersey, utilizing a custom retrofitted infrastructure. The subsequent phases involve constructing new custom-built facilities at three national locations, with commissioning planned within 36 months.

About the National Energy Operation Centre (NEOC)

The NEOC represents a significant leap in digital transformation within the energy sector. This innovative venture by Greenstar Technologies aims to redefine energy generation, distribution, and management in the United States. In an age where digital and AI advancements are reshaping industries, the energy sector is no exception.

Hosted on Greenstar's digital enterprise platform featuring triple modular redundancy, the NEOC is engineered to address the complex challenges of today's energy industry. Moving away from traditional centralized energy grids, this state-of-the-art center will facilitate a shift to decentralized, consumer-driven energy systems, integrating renewable energy sources, energy storage, and localized microgrids.

Equipped with a secure private 4G/5G network, satellite communication networks, a utility device hyper cloud, and robust cybersecurity services, the NEOC is well-prepared to handle the dynamic demands of modern energy management. Additionally, AI & Blockchain enabled business intelligence, along with collaborative data analytics, will optimize grid management, enhance service reliability, and offer greater flexibility.

Statements from the CEO

"The NEOC marks a pivotal moment in the digital transformation of the energy sector," stated Beena Abraham, CEO of Greenstar Technologies. "Our goal is to empower utilities to meet the ever-evolving demands of the energy landscape and provide exceptional service to customers through Greenstar Technologies Digital Utilities Platform and its innovative AI Applications, integrating Sustainability as a Service as a core component ".

About Greenstar Technologies

Founded in 2016, Greenstar Technologies LLC has been at the forefront of the energy industry's digital transformation. The company launched its digital utility platform in 2019, leveraging artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. This platform serves as a foundation for transitioning utilities into a digital future, offering customers and stakeholders access to a range of digital and smart city services.

Greenstar Technologies brings over 25 years of experience in developing large-scale IoT solutions. Its comprehensive platform delivers digital transformation solutions, integrating diverse edge devices, database and analytics capabilities, and IoT applications compatible with leading cloud computing platforms. Through SurgeCloud, these applications can optimize operations, reduce service costs, manage assets remotely, and create new revenue streams.

"The NEOC will revolutionize energy management and foster collaboration across various sectors," added Beena Abraham. "Our collective efforts will lead to a more efficient, sustainable, and resilient energy future."

Join Us at the AI Summit

Greenstar Technologies invites interested parties to the AI Summit New York, on December 6th and 7th, 2023, at the Javits Center, New York.

