Acer Unveils "Conscious Technology" Vision to Help Tackle Climate Change

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) unveiled today, at a press conference in Dubai, its "Conscious Technology" vision for technology designed and made with consideration for the future. It also shared its ongoing climate efforts, while a showcase of two new energy storage solutions and a climate exhibition featuring technology and product concepts were made open to the public.

Acer Chairman and CEO Jason Chen shared the company's “Conscious Technology” vision for technology designed and made with consideration for the future. (PRNewswire)

Acer has joined the RE100 initiative and committed to sourcing 100% renewable electricity by 2035. It has also pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. As one of the world's top ICT companies, Acer seeks to amplify positive impacts on the environment through united actions; 60% of its critical suppliers have committed to RE100 or set science-based carbon reduction targets (SBT). Acer has set a goal to use 20-30% post-consumer recycled plastic in its computer and monitors by 2025, for which 17% use was achieved in 2022.

Some of the efforts that Acer shared at the event include its Vero line of products made with a high percentage of recycled materials, the Project Humanity initiative that educates and unites its employees around the world to take greener actions, and the Earthion platform that further brings together its supply chain partners including their employees to tackle environmental challenges through innovative and integrated solutions. Reducing Acer's sea logistics emissions with biofuel and researching sustainable packaging materials with manufacturing partners are some of the initiatives under Earthion.

"We must speed up the adoption of renewable energy to fight climate change caused by global warming," said Acer Chairman and CEO Jason Chen. "In 2022, the Acer Group reached 44% of renewable electricity usage. To reach our goal of 100%, solar and wind power utilization in energy storage technology will be the key. We are taking decisive actions that advocate circular economies and providing solutions that minimize the negative impacts on our environment."

As part of its net-zero commitment, Acer is expanding its presence in the energy storage industry, offering solutions across the supply chain, from household to industrial use, manufacturing to application, and front-of to behind-the-meter solutions to contribute to the energy transition. With its investment in battery cell technologies, the company unveiled new energy storage solutions that extends its portfolio.

The exhibition, themed "Conscious Technology for a Brighter Tomorrow," speaks of Acer's ongoing climate efforts and the technology designed and made with consideration for the future. Showcased at Alserkal Avenue in Dubai, the exhibition highlights products and services under four lifestyle concepts:

Concept for Working – An on-demand subscription service to Acer's vast product portfolio with subscription package upgrades, services and repairs that can be made available with the click of a button. Customers can actively become part of a system that stretches the life of a digital device, lessening the use of new resources.

Concept for Learning – Computer hardware and software that help schools reduce their carbon footprint. Students can learn in a climate positive environment using refurbished laptops along with tools to enable conscious use.

Concept for Moving – A network of mobility stations with charging hubs, nimble e-bikes and e-scooters available to ease journeys, along with tools such as data-informed urban planning and prediction of micro-mobility infrastructure, helping to increase transportation access for more people and support infrastructure planning within smart cities.

Concept for Living – A hyper-compatible system with a mobile app that enables the use of both existing and new smart appliances to make homes more climate resilient. The app lets users manage their energy consumption more efficiently and increase visibility on the energy distribution of appliances.

The exhibition is open to the public from December 7-12 at 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., at Alserkal Avenue, the arts center of Dubai, where visitors can learn more about Acer's environmental commitments and solutions, and new concepts for sustainable living.

