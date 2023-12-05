Polaris Slingshot's New 2024 Model Year Lineup Delivers Extraordinary Driving Experiences & One-of-a-Kind On-Road Adventures

New 2024 Slingshot Lineup Represents the Ultimate Platform for Self-Expression,

Introduces Thoughtful Updates & Refinements, Premium Paint & Head-Turning Graphics

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraced by those who demand attention and appreciate its one-of-a-kind on-road adventure, the Polaris Slingshot is unlike anything else on the road. With an open cockpit, three-wheels, and bold, head-turning style, Slingshot serves as the ultimate platform for self-expression – driven by a diverse community of riders who dare to be different.

The familiar, automotive-like† driving experience makes Slingshot an exciting, approachable option for those new to powersports. In fact, 85% of new 2023 Slingshot customers had not previously owned a Polaris product. Slingshot's wide appeal also helps the powersports leader engage a broader spectrum of audiences. In 2023, new Slingshot owners were twice as likely to be multicultural (non-white) and included 90% more women than other Polaris brands.

"We designed and developed the first Slingshot with a spirit of innovation and a drive to create something unlike anything else in the marketplace," said Chris Sergeant, Polaris Slingshot Vice President. "Over the past several years, it's been incredible to grow Slingshot into a true lifestyle brand. People from all walks of life, all around the country, are experiencing the thrill of Slingshot ownership. Their Slingshot is a statement of their individuality and they've become part of the tight-knit Slingshot community."

For 2024, Polaris introduces thoughtful refinements and bold, head-turning graphics across its five-model 2024 autocycle lineup, available in both manual and AutoDrive transmissions.

New Paint & Graphics

Paint color and quality are key to creating a head-turning ride. For 2024, Polaris has a wide range of premium paint options and graphics packages across its entire lineup. While paint options like Moonlight White and Jet Black provide a blank canvas for personalization and self-expression, new colors like Radar Blue Fade, Gold Rush, and Purple Lightning deliver a custom-like look straight from the factory. Adding to that, SL and SLR models receive all-new sporty graphics packages set to match the adventurous personalities of their drivers.

SL Wheels

Keeping with style trends, Polaris updated the SL wheels, and for 2024, all SL models will come standard with a sleek and stylish wheel design in a new midnight charcoal metallic color. For SL customers who are looking to really make a statement, the new design is available to personalize direct from the factory with an upgraded machine accent finish.

Stage 2 Audio Experience

Driving a Slingshot activates all five senses, and for Slingshot owners, the sound is just as important as the style. New for 2024, Slingshot's Stage 2 Audio Package has leveled up from 100-watts of in-cockpit audio to a booming 200-watts with all-new Rockford Fosgate® integrated speakers. The improved system has never sounded better, featuring new speakers built into the side kick panels within the cockpit along with an adjustment to dash tweeters to amplify sound off the vehicle's wind deflector. Owners buying straight off the dealership floor will now have the best Stage 2 Audio Package ever offered right from the factory. The new Stage 2 Audio Package is standard on 2024 models SL and above and will be added to S models when drivers level-up with RIDE COMMAND.

Slingshot ROUSH® Edition

Back by popular demand, Polaris is reintroducing the Slingshot ROUSH® Edition. Designed at the intersection of head turning looks and performance lifestyle, the Slingshot ROUSH® Edition delivers a racetrack attitude with exclusive ROUSH® branding.

Built upon the Slingshot R platform, the Slingshot ROUSH® Edition packs the 203-horsepower ProStar engine, but adds premium componentry, including Brembo® Brakes with exclusive slotted rotors, a Slingshot Excursion Top, Sparco® Pedal Covers, and an exclusive race car-inspired steering wheel with color accents. Taking stand-out style to an entirely new level, the Slingshot ROUSH® Edition features a special graphics package that enhances Slingshot's distinctive look and performance with unmistakable ROUSH® styling and branding, including seats with an exclusive design, a special edition color-matched design for the instrument cluster, and blacked-out badging. Manual transmission options feature a ROUSH® Block "R" branding on the gear shift knob, while AutoDrive offerings are standard with Paddle Shifters.

Factory Accessories

Whether personalizing the vehicle for longer, adventurous drives with added comfort and more storage, or customizing the style and sound for a personal touch, Polaris offers a wide range of factory accessories. Top selections include Heated and Cooled Seats, Roll Hoop Stage 3 Audio Kit by Rockford Fosgate®, hard and soft tops like the Slingshade and Excursion Top, and integrated storage bags that seamlessly fit within the Slingshot cockpit.

Utilizing the Polaris "Build Yours" digital configurator on Slingshot.Polaris.com, drivers can customize their Slingshot. After selecting the preferred model, transmission type, and paint color, drivers have an array of accessories, including Series Curated Collections for fully built out inspiration pieces, that can be digitally selected for a real-time build out. Users will experience a fully interactive 360-degree rendering of their current build, as parts and colors change throughout the build process – all while keeping a running price quote to stay within budget.

New 2024 accessories include the following:

Excursion Top Canvas Options : Drivers choosing to add an Excursion Top to their ride can now add even more customization by selecting one of three new color options. The Excursion Top Canvas is now offered with black, gray, and red Slingshot branding – matching or contrasting with the vehicle's overall design.

Excursion Top Rear Panel : The new Excursion Top Rear Panel provides a more enjoyable cockpit experience by minimizing road noise and reducing wind buffeting. The quick-release, rear smoked polycarbonate panels are compatible with models featuring rear lower roll hoop humps and Roll Hoop Stage 3 Audio Kit by Rockford Fosgate®.

200W Audio Kit by Rockford Fosgate® : While standard on 2024 SL, SLR, R and ROUSH® Edition models, the Slingshot Stage 2 Audio System by Rockford Fosgate® is available to add to 2024 S models. Owners with a 2021-2023 Slingshot can purchase the speaker-only option and upgrade the system from 100 watts to 200 watts. With the new 200W integrated speakers, drivers will experience louder and clearer sound.

Updated Style Items: Along with the new 2024 model year lineup, Slingshot is introducing more than 75 accessories with updated color options for the perfect match with the new 2024 paint colors. Updated accessories include Rear Fenders and Decals, Exterior Accents, Vented Sport Hood, Belt Guard, Front Grille, Slingshade, Roll Hoop Stage 3 Audio, and more.

Paint & Pricing

S : Starting at $21,999 for Manual and $23,849 for AutoDrive, S is available in Moonlight White.

S with Technology Package 1 : Starting at $24,849 for Manual and $26,699 for AutoDrive, S with Technology Package 1 is available in Moonlight White and Jet Black.

SL : Starting at $28,149 for Manual and $29,999 for AutoDrive, is available in Ocean Gray, Volt Orange, Midnight Blue, and Miami Blue Pearl.

SLR : Starting at $31,149 for Manual and $32,999 for AutoDrive, is available in Moonlight Shadow, Slingshot Red Pearl, and Seaglass Haze.

R : Starting at $34,799 for Manual and $36,949 for AutoDrive, is available in Phantom Gray, Radar Blue Fade, Army Green Flash, Gold Rush, and Purple Lightning.

Slingshot ROUSH® Edition: Starting at $38,149 for Manual and $40,299 for AutoDrive, Slingshot ROUSH® Edition is available in a special Racetrack Red paint scheme.

The 2024 Slingshot lineup will begin shipping to dealers in early 2024. Drivers can learn more about the 2024 lineup at https://slingshot.polaris.com/en-us/ .

About Polaris Slingshot

Polaris Slingshot, a brand of Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), continues to define the category through style, ride experience and community with our three-wheeled autocycle. With AutoDrive and manual transmission options, an open cockpit, side-by-side seating, 5" ride height and a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder Pro Star engine, Slingshot comes in a variety of models that are sure to make a statement. Step into a Slingshot for an adventurous and unrivaled ride experience. Learn more, visit slingshot.polaris.com.

† Slingshot is a three-wheeled motorcycle. It is not an automobile. It does not have airbags and it does not meet automotive safety standards. Three wheel vehicles may handle differently than other vehicles, especially in wet conditions. Always wear a DOT-approved full-face helmet and fasten seatbelts. The Driver may need a valid motorcycle endorsement. Drive within the limits of the law and your own abilities. Read, understand, and follow your owner's manual. Never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Unless otherwise noted, trademarks are the property of Polaris Industries Inc. Rockford Fosgate® is a registered trademark of Rockford Corporation. ROUSH® ® is a registered trademark of ROUSH® Enterprises, Inc. Sparco® is a registered trademark of SPARCO S.P.A. CORPORATION. © 2023 Polaris Industries Inc.i

