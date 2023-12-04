Thoma Bravo Completes Sale of Imperva to Thales

SAN FRANCISCO and MIAMI, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, today announced the completion of its sale of Imperva, a leading provider of application and data security solutions, to Thales (Euronext Paris: HO), in an all-cash transaction that values Imperva at approximately $3.6 billion.1

Thoma Bravo Logo (PRNewswire)

Imperva is a cybersecurity leader that helps organizations protect critical applications, APIs and data anywhere, at scale and with the highest ROI. Its industry-leading Web Application Firewall (WAF) prevents attacks by analyzing web traffic to applications and its Data Security platform helps enhance the visibility of a company's data to prevent breaches and avoid compliance issues. During Thoma Bravo's four years of ownership, Imperva enhanced its product offerings and experienced demonstrable growth through innovation, process optimization and the successful execution of three strategic acquisitions.

"It's been a privilege working with Thoma Bravo, during which time we've significantly grown our business by introducing new offerings while modernizing and expanding our platform to help protect customers from some of the most sophisticated and complex cyberattacks in recent memory," said Pam Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of Imperva. "We are excited to build on the momentum we have achieved with Thoma Bravo and begin our new chapter with Thales."

"We are extremely proud of our accomplishments with Imperva and the platform we've built across both the application security and data security end markets," said Chip Virnig, a Partner at Thoma Bravo. "By applying our deep sector expertise in cybersecurity and our operational practices, we worked with Pam and the Imperva team to strengthen Imperva's unique capabilities across these two increasingly critical segments of cybersecurity. We look forward to following Imperva's continued success with Thales."

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Thoma Bravo.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest software investors in the world, with approximately US$134 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023. Through its private equity, growth equity and credit strategies, the firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging Thoma Bravo's deep sector expertise and strategic and operational capabilities, the firm collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices and drive growth initiatives. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 455 companies representing over US$255 billion in enterprise value (including control and non-control investments). The firm has offices in Chicago, London, Miami, New York and San Francisco. For more information, visit Thoma Bravo's website at thomabravo.com.

About Imperva

Imperva is a cybersecurity leader that helps organizations protect critical applications, APIs, and data, anywhere, at scale, and with the highest ROI. With an integrated approach combining edge, application security, and data security, Imperva protects companies through all stages of their digital journey. Imperva Threat Research and our global intelligence community enable Imperva to stay ahead of the threat landscape and seamlessly integrate the latest security, privacy, and compliance expertise into our solutions.

1 $3.7 billion gross enterprise value minus $0.1 billion tax benefits

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thoma Bravo