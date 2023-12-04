GOPIVOT™ CELEBRATES RENEWED PARTNERSHIP WITH C.A. SHORT COMPANY AND EMPHASIZES A FRESH FOCUS ON MENTAL HEALTH INITIATIVES IN 2024

ATLANTA, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned disruptors in corporate wellness, corporate safety, and recognition, GoPivot™ and C.A. Short Company are looking forward to a new year of dynamic partnership. Building upon their shared legacy as pioneers in behavior change incentive programs, this collaboration continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions that elevate employee overall well-being, culture, and performance.

GoPivot and C.A. Short emphasize renewed partnership for 2024 (PRNewswire)

GoPivot is putting a strategic focus on mental health in 2024. SMILE delves into crucial aspects of overall well-being.

Renewed Partnership:

C.A. Short Company and GoPivot have long been synonymous with innovation in the realm of behavior change. This partnership signifies a commitment to advancing their shared mission of creating safe, engaged, and prosperous workplaces. Scott Russell, VP of Engagement Strategies at C.A. Short Company, states, "Our collaboration with GoPivot represents a continued commitment to delivering programs that not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of organizations striving for excellence."

Mental Health Focus in 2024:

GoPivot is putting a strategic focus on mental health in 2024. Their groundbreaking initiative centered on Emotional Wellbeing, aptly named SMILE, was crafted by GoPivot's in-house clinical psychologist, Dr. Lenore Doster. SMILE delves into crucial aspects of overall well-being, including Emotional Health, Relational Health, Occupational Health, Experiential Health, and Sleep.

SMILE Survey:

SMILE stands as a proprietary survey tool designed to gauge and enhance emotional well-being. Dr. Lenore Doster's expertise ensures that SMILE goes beyond traditional assessments, offering a comprehensive understanding of employees' emotional and mental states. This initiative exemplifies GoPivot's commitment to fostering a workplace culture that prioritizes mental health and overall well-being.

Educational Initiatives:

In addition to the SMILE survey, GoPivot continues to champion mental well-being through a series of webinars, educational videos, and content aimed at providing valuable insights and resources. These initiatives contribute to creating a workplace environment that encourages open dialogue, reduces stigma, and actively supports mental health.

As GoPivot and C.A. Short Company embark on this renewed journey, the focus on mental health is not just a strategic initiative; it's a testament to their dedication to the holistic well-being of every individual within the organizations they serve. This partnership renaissance promises innovative solutions, unwavering support, and a shared commitment to fostering workplaces where employees can thrive mentally, emotionally, and professionally. Stay tuned for the transformative impact of this alliance as it unfolds throughout 2024.

About GoPivot

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, GoPivot uses point-based rewards to motivate your individuals and employees, so you can improve health and wellness, reduce OSHA incidents, or drive any other new initiative. We eliminate pointless rewards, misfit solutions, and wasted dollars. Our approach is so effective that we make this commitment to every client: If people don't change, you don't get charged. Make a pivot: www.gopivotsolutions.com

About C.A. Short Company

With its headquarters in Shelby, NC, C.A. Short Company offers industry leading recognition and engagement solutions through innovative design, rapid implementation, and "all-in" exceptional service to our clients, delivering positive behavior changes and measurable, impactful business results.

What drives you to be the best that you can be? www.cashort.com

SMILE™ - a proprietary emotional wellbeing assessment designed to gauge and enhance employees' emotional well-being. (PRNewswire)

