General Dentist, Dr. Jamie Chan, DMD joins Woburn Dentistry

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective immediately, Dr. Jamie Chan (Dr. Chan) will be joining Woburn Dentistry as a General Dentist. As a Dentist specializing in restoring dental health, she draws on 5 years of experience and brings a wealth of knowledge to the practice. Specializing in cosmetic and general dentistry. Dr. Chan brings a wealth of knowledge to the Woburn practice and is looking forward to helping Dr. Vora and the staff at Woburn Dentistry offer the most enjoyable and effective dental services.

As a general dentist, Dr. Chan conducts all dental procedures, including general, cosmetic, and complicated dental surgeries. Dr. Chan well-known procedures include dental pain management, tooth extractions, dental implant restorations, full-smile makeovers, and sleep appliances, etc.

Dr. Jamie Chan is a general and cosmetic dentist at Woburn Dentistry. Dr. Chan is committed to providing patients with the best care possible, both with her compassion to addressing patient concerns and her skill set to deliver quality dental care. Dr. Chan treats patients of all ages and backgrounds, and believes in treating every patient like family. She continues to stay up to date with the latest advances in dentistry and refines her skills as a clinician by regularly attending continuing education classes. Dr. Chan is originally from Honolulu, Hawaii. She graduated from Johns Hopkins University with a degree in Behavioral Biology. She earned her Doctorate in Dental Medicine from Tufts University. Dr. Chan is a member of the American Dental Association, Academy of General Dentistry, and Massachusetts Dental Society.

About Woburn Dentistry

Woburn Dentistry is a multi-specialty dental practice in Woburn Massachusetts focused on a modern approach to dentistry. Woburn Dentistry provides exceptional dental care in a comfortable and welcoming environment. The team of experienced dentists and hygienists are committed to ensuring the best possible outcomes for our patients. The company uses state-of-the-art technology and techniques to deliver high-quality dental services. Patient reviews consistently emphasize the friendly, considerate, and quality work performed by the entire team. https://www.woburndentistryma.com/.

