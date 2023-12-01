Equifax Announces Participation in December Investor Conferences

ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX) will participate in two investor conferences this month.

EFX logo (PRNewswire)

Mark W. Begor, Chief Executive Officer, and John Gamble, Chief Financial Officer, will attend the Goldman Sachs Financials Conference on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, including participating in a Fireside Chat at 12:20 P.M. Eastern Time. Begor and Trevor Burns, Senior Vice President of Corporate Investor Relations, will attend the Barclays Global TMT Conference on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, including participating in a Fireside Chat at 1:25 P.M. Eastern Time.

The company invites investors to join a live webcast of the Fireside Chat events at: https://investor.equifax.com/news-events/ir-calendar . A replay of each Fireside Chat will be available within 24 hours after the event on the company's Investor Relations website.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by nearly 15,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com .

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Sam McKinstry for Equifax

samuel.mckinstry@equifax.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Equifax Inc.