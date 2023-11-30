Neogen® Launches Highly Sensitive Quantitative ELISA Assay for the Detection of Walnut Allergens

LANSING, Mich., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has released its innovative Veratox® VIP assay for the detection of walnut, the third assay in Neogen's Veratox VIP line of enhanced quantitative ELISA products.

Neogen Corporation (PRNewswire)

The new Veratox VIP for Walnut allergen test demonstrates robust performance across sample types while maintaining the simple testing methodology of the Veratox product line.

"As tree nuts remain one of the most common allergens, it is incredibly important that we are providing solutions that make it easier for producers to detect potential contamination, and strengthen their allergen control plans," said John Adent, Neogen's President and CEO. "Given the highly sensitive nature of the new Veratox VIP for Walnut assay, producers can be confident in Neogen's strong commitment to food safety and quality."

This innovative quantitative test demonstrates excellent specificity down to 0.15 ppm walnut protein, one of the lowest detection concentrations for an ELISA kit. The product is appropriate for testing samples from a wide variety of product types and processing environments, including heat-processed and complex samples. Veratox VIP for Walnut utilizes a best-in-class 30-minute time-to-result and ready-to-use reagents.

Visit info.neogen.com/veratox-vip to learn more about Neogen's line of highly sensitive allergen kits.

About Neogen

Neogen is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen Corporation has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

Media Contact

Alejandro Rothschuh, Global NPI Marketing Manager — Food Safety

ARothschuh@Neogen.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Neogen Corporation