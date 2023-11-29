Gen Z and millennials: three-quarters would quit their jobs tomorrow because of a toxic work culture, Lifesum survey reveals

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Three-quarters of U.S. Gen Z and millennials would quit their jobs tomorrow due to a toxic work culture, new data from leading global healthy eating app Lifesum shows.

Worrying levels of stress

And workplace stress was felt by the majority (52%) of Gen Z and millennials, while 51% said that their personal life was affected by work-related stress always or most of the time.

In terms of how employers could positively impact stress levels, Gen Z and millennials listed good management, healthy eating initiatives, economic compensation and mental health support.

"Gen Z and millennials are telling us that factors, including healthy eating initiatives, help them - and for good reason, given that scientific evidence shows how a balanced diet can support a healthy immune system," said Wesleigh Roeca, director of business development at Lifesum.

In October, Lifesum, which is used by organisations, including Google and Amazon to improve employee well-being, surveyed more than 5,000 U.S. Gen Z and millennials to explore how they make career decisions based on personal values.

Workplace health and well-being is crucial

While high levels of stress continue to impact Gen Z and millennials, promoting workplace well-being can minimize stress levels, which creates a thriving, positive environment for individuals and organizations.

When questioned about personal well-being, nearly half of Gen Z and millennials (48%) said that they would quit their job tomorrow for one that better supported their well-being.

And over two-thirds of Gen Z and millennials (69%) felt that they would be more productive at work if their employer improved their health and well-being.

But companies must work harder to implement well-being initiatives, as the survey revealed that almost two-thirds (64%) of Gen Z and millennials felt that their employer did not have a well-being culture.

Hormonal health impacts everyone

A lack of flexibility was not the only reason forcing Gen Z and millennials to call it quits. In the survey, over one-third (35%) of female Gen Z and millennials would quit tomorrow for a job that better supported their female cycle.

In the U.S., menopause costs American women an estimated $1.8 billion in lost working time per year ( source ), while in the UK, one million women left their jobs due to menopause symptoms ( source ).

Remote working is here to stay

The research found that Gen Z and millennials want their employers to continue offering flexibility, with 41% saying they would find alternative jobs if hybrid work was not an option.

