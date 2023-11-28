Trend Micro First to Integrate Cloud Risk Management and XDR Across Customers' Entire Attack Surface

Security teams proactively eliminate threats with new automated risk prioritization

DALLAS, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cloud security leader Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704) has announced the addition of cloud risk management to its flagship cybersecurity platform. The new service drives business value by enabling organizations to consolidate their cybersecurity efforts and achieve a complete view of cloud security risks across hybrid IT environments.

This release introduces advanced features including:

Agentless and cloud-native vulnerability scanning

Cloud security posture management (CSPM)

Cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM)

Comprehensive risk visibility across hybrid clouds

Container security risk visibility for clusters and images

"Our offering is fully available, including in the AWS Marketplace, and noted as the first platform to natively connect customer threat surfaces, drive cyber risk reduction, fortify security posture, optimize compliance processes, and minimize cost and complexity," said Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend. "Our customers have the most accurate roadmap to optimize their resources allocation to best fortify their defenses."

A resilient security posture calls for an understanding of risk across the system and applications that comprise their attack surface—yet only 9% of businesses actively monitor for this.

The corporate attack surface has significantly expanded as a byproduct of organizations investing in digital transformation and cloud migration initiatives. As a result, businesses and governments have adopted siloed security technologies across on-premises and multi-cloud environments, which could include AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes and other cloud service providers.

Trend identifies unknown risks through the expansion of external attack surface management (EASM) to identify an organization's public assets across cloud providers, resulting in improved cloud security and governance.

Trend Vision One™ now delivers this functionality via a unified approach to risk management, threat detection and incident response—drawing on data from diverse sources, including cloud metadata, containers, workloads, endpoints, identities, networks, and emails.

This includes capabilities to manage cloud asset inventory and cloud security posture, prioritize risk, scan for threats and vulnerabilities and assess risk profiles and attack paths.

These enhancements extend the platform beyond cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP) components, aiding organizations in consolidating their cybersecurity efforts and achieving a holistic view of their cloud security risks. Specifically, Trend Vision One™ – Attack Surface Risk Management (ASRM) offers:

Attack surface discovery: enhances business security by actively mapping the cloud attack surface in real-time, providing a comprehensive inventory of internal and external cloud assets to safeguard against potential threats.

Risk assessment and prioritization: continuously evaluates assets to prioritize and execute remediation actions, proactively reducing risks and preventing security breaches. This includes prioritizing vulnerabilities in running containers and bolstering organizations' resilience.

Attack path analysis : assesses risk profiles and uncovers potential attack paths to guide the implementation of compensating controls, fortifying organizations' resilience against cyber threats.

Risk measurement and reporting: reveals overall security performance to inform investment decisions, effectively communicate the state of cyber risk to the C-suite and provide a clear understanding of the security posture and its impact on business performance.

Compliance optimization: streamlines compliance processes by identifying and addressing violations and misconfigurations, aligning security operations with industry standards and frameworks to maintain trust and regulatory adherence.

To find out more about Trend Vision One – Attack Surface Risk Management (ASRM), please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/en_my/business/products/one-platform.html

