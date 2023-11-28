Snappy Celebrates $2M Donation Milestone in Support of Make-A-Wish®

Children facing critical illnesses have been granted the support of donations from Snappy gift recipients since the partnership's inception in 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Snappy , the leading gifting company known for spreading joy and simplifying the gifting process, proudly announced a donation milestone of $2 million to Make-A-Wish®.

Snappy is an award-winning gifting company with platforms for personal and corporate gifting that combine fun and personal experiences with advanced technology to take the guesswork out of gifting.The all-in-one gifting platforms combine marketplace technology, personalization, and creativity to deliver a joyful experience that is simple for the gift giver and exciting for the recipient. (PRNewswire)

This very significant achievement was made possible by the kindness and generosity of Snappy gift recipients who opted to donate the value of their gift to help support the transformative wishes of children with critical illnesses. The synergy between Snappy's ethos of spreading joy through meaningful gifting and Make-A-Wish's mission of granting life-changing wishes has created a powerful partnership that is moving into its third year.

"At Snappy, we are so grateful to witness the profound impact of individual generosity," said Hani Goldstein, Co-Founder and CEO, Snappy. "When members of our community choose to donate their gift's value to Make-A-Wish, they create a cascade of positivity. The philanthropic potential of our platform has made us deeply thankful for the kindness of our gift recipients and the wishes they've made possible for these children and their families."

"A wish creates an immediate turning point in a child's treatment and recovery, and partnerships like Snappy's make more of these life-changing wishes possible," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "There's a gap between the number of wishes we're granting and the number of wishes waiting, and we're thrilled for Snappy's support to help us close that gap."

About Snappy

Snappy is the award-winning, all-in-one gifting company that spreads joy, shares gratitude, and takes the guesswork out of gifting.

Founded in 2015, Snappy was named one of Inc.'s fastest-growing companies in the Northeast in 2021, 2022, and 2023. Snappy is the trusted gifting and swag partner to over 43% of Fortune 100 companies as well as thousands of individuals who use Snappy for personal gifting . Snappy has sent more than four million gifts worldwide.

Snappy thrives on connecting people and cultivating meaningful relationships through the power of gratitude and gifting. Our recipient-picks experience ensures gift-givers send the perfect gift every time, for everyone, on every occasion.

Snappy has been featured on Fortune's "Best Small & Medium Workplaces," "Best Workplace for Millennials," and "Best Workplace in Tech" lists.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 24,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 550,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 360,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

