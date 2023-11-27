SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Nikola Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 12, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Nikola Corporation ("Nikola") (NASDAQ: NKLA) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between February 24, 2022 and September 7, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Nikola, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Nikola includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient safety and structural controls related to its manufacturing of battery components; (ii) the foregoing deficiencies rendered Nikola's vehicles unsafe to operate and thus unusable, thereby raising the likelihood of a product recall; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: December 12, 2023

Aggrieved Nikola investors only have until December 12, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

