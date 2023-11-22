ID-Pal Recognised as Best KYC Solution at the Prestigious RegTech Insight Awards USA 2023

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ID-Pal, a leading provider of identity verification and customer onboarding solutions, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the Best Know Your Customer (KYC) Solution at the RegTech Insight Awards USA 2023.

Pictured from L-R Andrew Delaney, A-Team Group President and Chief Content Officer presenting the Best Know Your Customer (KYC) Solution award to James O'Toole, Chief Business Officer at ID-Pal (PRNewswire)

The RegTech Insight Awards commend exemplary providers of regulatory technology solutions who are innovatively tackling the complexities of compliance within the North American financial services industry. ID-Pal's victory highlights its significant contributions to the RegTech sector and is a testament to the efficacy of their identity verification technology, which ensures compliance without compromising on customer experience.

ID-Pal scooping up the Best KYC Solution Award can be attributed to several key factors: ID-Pal's platform is at the forefront of innovation in the RegTech industry. The company has continuously developed and improved its solutions, providing businesses with cutting-edge tools to streamline identity verification and customer onboarding processes. Regulatory compliance is a critical concern for financial institutions and other businesses and its solutions are designed to help organisations meet their compliance obligations, staying ahead of regulatory changes and adapting to evolving requirements.

Additionally, ID-Pal has earned a reputation for its user-friendly platform, making it easy for both businesses and their customers to navigate the identity verification and onboarding process and its solutions are not limited to the USA; they are globally applicable. The company's international presence and adaptability have made it a trusted partner for businesses worldwide.

Commenting on the award, Chief Business Officer James O'Toole of ID-Pal said, "We are honoured to have won the Best KYC category at the RegTech Insight Awards USA, and it serves as a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. ID-Pal is committed to driving innovation in the RegTech sector, particularly in KYC compliance, and helping businesses succeed in an ever-changing regulatory landscape. We are grateful to our clients and partners for their trust in us."

Angela Wilbraham, CEO at A-Team Group, and host of the 3rd annual RegTech Insight Awards USA 2023, commented "These awards recognise companies providing RegTech solutions that have successfully improved firms' ability to respond to evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements across the global financial services industry. Our congratulations go to ID-Pal for winning Best Know Your Customer Solution."

About ID-Pal

ID-Pal is an award-winning provider of global digital identity verification solutions for customer onboarding. Trusted by organisations worldwide, its multi-layered verification platform offers a unique blend of industry-leading biometric, document, and database checks to streamline AML and KYC in one compliant solution. It is available out-of-the-box as an API/SDK and as a Salesforce AppExchange integration.

With global coverage of more than 7000 identity documents and 200 verified address data sources. ID-Pal services SMEs & Enterprises across 30 industries, 200 countries and jurisdictions. ID-Pal is also GDPR-compliant, certified ISO 27001, ISO 9001, iBeta PAD level 1 & 2 Certified and NIST IAL 2 Compliant.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2283653/ID_Pal.jpg

SOURCE ID-Pal