Introducing the G-SHOCK Ref. 5600 By Online Ceramics Limited Edition For Hodinkee

DOVER, N.J., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodinkee, the leading destination for all things watches and horology, has collaborated with Los Angeles-based design house Online Ceramics and G-SHOCK to announce the G-SHOCK Ref. 5600 By Online Ceramics Limited Edition For Hodinkee.

Across 2020, 2021, and 2022, Hodinkee launched a trio of G-SHOCK watches designed in partnership with musician John Mayer, each selling out in a matter of minutes. As a follow-up to the three-part collaboration, Hodinkee and John Mayer are back with a new project that expands upon the legacy created by Mayer and paves the path for three new individuals to design their own G-SHOCK collaboration with Hodinkee. The project is curated by Mayer, with each collaborator connected to him via music, design, and, of course, watches. The first in the trio was the G-SHOCK Ref. 6900 - Subtract By Ed Sheeran , and this second installment with Online Ceramics continues the series, with the final to be announced in the coming weeks.

"We're excited to unveil the latest collaboration with Hodinkee and Online Ceramics' imaginative touch," said Tadashi Shibuya, Vice President, Casio Timepiece Division. "This series represents a collective journey of imagination, with each collaborator leaving an indelible mark on the G-SHOCK legacy. We look forward to the third and final chapter, as we continue to reimagine the intersection of creativity, innovation, and timekeeping."

Beloved for their Dead & Co T-shirt designs, Online Ceramic was founded in 2016 by Elijah Funk and Alix Ross, and is well-known in the music scene for its unique approach to graphic design. The brand has developed a cult following for playful, trippy, and often tie-dyed designs. Now, the brand is adding a twist to the G-Shock 5600 with its distinct design style, to offer a lighthearted and playful take on the classic timepiece.

The G-SHOCK 5600, which has a cult following of its own, sits at the core of the G-SHOCK international lineup and has been the canvas for myriad past collaborations with artists, musicians, streetwear icons, and more. Online Ceramic's take on the timepiece comes in a deep forest green, with the strap emblazoned with "Online Ceramics" in a psychedelic font as well as a screen surrounded by yellow, red, and orange accents and Online Ceramic's snail logo. Framing the face, bright yellow text reads "Sun Watch, Moon Time" and "Mushroom House Haunted Wagon," further solidifying the vibe that feels like a walk into some very strange woods. As a final easter egg, when the wearer presses the button for the backlight a special phrase is revealed on screen that reads "Love Grows In The Sunshine." This light and wearable watch doesn't sacrifice functionality or hard-wearing intent, and has a resin case and strap, mineral glass covering the screen, and 200 meters of water resistance. Inside, we find a modern G-Shock module that offers time, date, alarm, stopwatch, countdown timer, and, of course, that electro-luminescent backlight.

You can purchase the G-SHOCK Ref. 5600 By Online Ceramics for $185 USD in the Hodinkee Shop on November 16th at 11:00am ET.

Technical Specifications:

Model: The G-SHOCK Ref. 5600 By Online Ceramics

Functions: Multi-Function Alarm, Flash Alert, Calendar, Stopwatch, Countdown Timer, 12/24 Time Formats

Material: Resin (case & strap), Stainless Steel (buckle)

Dimensions: 48.9mm x 42.8mm x 13.4mm / 53 g

Crystal: Mineral glass

Caseback: Stainless steel screw-back (4-screws)

Dial: Black surround with yellow, red, and orange accents

Lume: Electro-luminescent backlight with Afterglow & custom message

Caliber: Module: 3229 quartz, +/- 15-sec per month

Power Reserve: Two-year battery (CR2016 cell)

Water Resistance: 200 meters

Bracelet/Strap: Resin strap

Lug Width: 16mm

Manufactured: Japan

About Hodinkee

Hodinkee is building a better world of watches. Founded in 2008 by Benjamin Clymer as a watch blog, Hodinkee is now a multi-channel online destination for watch enthusiasts, including: print, digital, and video content; an e-commerce platform as an authorized retailer of over 40+ brands in every style and price point along with a wide assortment of pre-owned and vintage watches; and best-in-class services like Hodinkee Insurance. With years of experience and expertise, Hodinkee's work brings every aspect of the watch world to life through color-rich journalism, meticulous engineering of Limited Edition timepieces, and curation of the most extensive assortment of watch brands and accessories to shop. As a true destination for everything watch-related, Hodinkee has built a dedicated community that's brought the brand to the forefront. Headquartered in NYC, visit www.hodinkee.com .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks.' Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. G-SHOCK is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and since its launch, it has continued to evolve, continuing to support Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." Visit www.gshock.casio.com/us/ .

About Online Ceramics

In 2016, Alix Ross and Elijah Funk launched Online Ceramics, a Los Angeles art studio focused in design and clothing. Ross and Funk met at art school, where they discovered a mutual love for the art and experimental music that would eventually inform their colorfully referential streetwear brand. Presenting a unique visual language, Online Ceramics approaches its collections with a contemporary sensibility that bridges the gap between music, art, and fashion.

