RVshare Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2024 Family Travel Award Winner

AUSTIN, Texas and AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RVshare announced today that the peer-to-peer RV booking platform was named as a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2024 Family Travel Awards in the "Best for Getting There & Getting Around" category. The full list of awards can be found on www.goodhousekeeping.com/familytravel2024 .

(PRNewsfoto/RVshare) (PRNewswire)

RVshare, the largest online community for RV renters and owners, offers the largest selection of trusted RV rentals in the country. Connecting RV owners with travelers looking to hit the open road, the platform provides a range of high quality vehicle options, from cozy camper vans and family-friendly trailers with multiple bunk beds to drivable units perfect for a long road trip. Encapsulating the spirit of adventure and spontaneous delight that awaits you on a road trip, RVshare welcomes all travelers to experience the unbridled freedom an RV trip can bring. Over 60 percent of RVshare'sinventory allows for RV delivery and set up at the destination, which has become an increasingly popular amenity.

"RVshare is honored to have been recognized for the second year by Good Housekeeping's coveted Family Travel Awards," said RVshare's CEO, Jon Gray. "Our company has been consuming and admiring the outlet's travel insights and expertise for several years, and we are humbled to be congratulated for our commitment to family travel. One of RVshare's main priorities is and always will be making RV travel more accessible to families, so that guests of all ages can explore and experience the joys of the great outdoors. We will continue to uplift this sentiment and value as we move forward in an ever-changing industry and strive to remain a leader in the outdoor travel space."

According to RVshare's recently launched 2024 Travel Trend Report, travelers' interest in RVing is pressing on. While nearly 90 percent of Americans surveyed are planning to travel in 2024 at least as much as they did this year, if not more, almost 60 percent claim to already be organizing a road trip or vacation in an RV in the next 12 months. Results also show that 57 percent of travelers are looking forward to more quality time with family, a 7-point spike over last year, with close to half excited to plan annual trips with family or friends.

As RVing competes with other methods of travel like flying, RV travel offers more flexibility and comfort along the way. In fact, insights reveal that 58 percent prefer RVing compared to other travel methods because it offers them more control of their schedule and itinerary. As travelers are realizing the many ways RV's can be a useful means for transportation and accommodation outside of road trips and camping, RVshare is predicting another blockbuster year for RV travel.

The full list of Good Housekeeping's Family Travel 2024 Awards is now live and can be found on www.goodhousekeeping.com/familytravel2024 . For additional information about RVshare, visit rvshare.com .

About RVshare

RVshare is the largest online community for RV renters and owners with a diverse selection of vehicles for rent across the US, ranging from luxury motorhomes to cozy camper vans. On RVshare you'll find vehicles that can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Hit the road yourself or plan for a campsite delivery to experience the unbridled freedom of RV travel. With more than 4 million nights of sleeping under the stars booked, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. For more information, visit rvshare.com, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @rvshare.

Media Contact:

Hillary White

hillary@rvshare.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RVshare