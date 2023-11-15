MetTel Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Network Services for the Fourth Consecutive Year

MetTel is the only US-based company named a Leader for the fourth year in a row

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services. MetTel is the only U.S-based vendor named a Leader for all four years the report has been published.

According to the report: "A provider in the Leaders quadrant demonstrates the ability to fulfill a broad variety of customer requirements through the breadth of its MNS offerings. Leaders have the ability to shape the market and provide complete and differentiating services, as well as global service and support. Leaders maintain strong relationships with their channels and customers and have no obvious gaps in their portfolios."

Describing how IT leaders evaluate vendor managed network services against managing their own networks, the report states: "Gartner commonly sees buyer interest in MNS from every industry category, across public and private organizations globally. Meanwhile, many buyers believe they incur higher costs when managing their network operations internally than with an MNS approach."

"To us, being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services for the fourth time is a great honor and we believe it reflects our commitment to the success of our enterprise clients," said Marshall Aronow, CEO of MetTel. "These strategic partnerships benefit from our close collaboration and investments in AI, network security, space communications, POTS Transformation, Mobility, IoT and other cost-efficient solutions that support client business objectives today and in the future."

The 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services underscores the importance of artificial intelligence and network security with these projections:

By 2026, generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) technology will account for 20% of initial network configuration, which is an increase from near zero in 2023.

By 2026, 60% of new software-defined, wide-area network (SD-WAN) purchases will be part of a single-vendor secure access service edge (SASE) offering, which is a major increase from 15% in 2023.

"MetTel is always innovating, testing and validating new solutions and services that hold promise to solve for today's and tomorrow's challenges," said Ed Fox, MetTel's Chief Technology Officer (CTO). "Above all, enterprises want accountability and a single partner that will make life easier for them. That is our standard."

A copy of the full 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services will be available soon on www.mettel.net.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services, Ted Corbett, Bjarne Munch, Lisa Pierce, Danellie Young, Jon Dressel 08 November 2023.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About MetTel

MetTel is a global communications solutions provider for businesses and government agencies. We design and deploy tailored connectivity and networking solutions for voice, data, mobility, and IoT by leveraging our global private network and the industry's broadest portfolio of innovative technology. We digitally transform legacy networks with intelligence, security, and dedicated solutions management. This unique combination of solution design, deployment, and management creates an unparalleled customer experience with enhanced productivity and cost-savings, freeing organizations to focus on their core operations. For more information visit mettel.net, follow us on Twitter (@OneMetTel) and LinkedIn, or call us directly at (877) 963-8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.

