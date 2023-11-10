I'm here, in step with China

BEIJING, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

If you visit a world trade exhibition held in China, nine times out of ten, you'll meet a handsome beard man with beaming smile who always enthusiastically introduces his country's specialties.

He is Chiranjaya Udumullage, a Sri Lankan businessman who has lived in China for 17 years.

Apart from on-site trade, Chiranjaya also jumps on live-streaming bandwagon, selling Sri Lankan products, including the world-renowned Ceylon tea, to China. For him, this approach enables him to connect with more consumers and provides a good way to enter the market.

As a man hailing from one of BRI countries, Chiranjaya names his company China Sri Road Connection, a name sounds similar to the initiative and embodies its vision to foster international collaboration.

For Chiranjaya, life in China is far more than business. He speaks highly of the determination and the hardworking spirit he has learned from the Chinese people.

"So now I'm here, I go with China," he says.

