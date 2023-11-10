Giraffe Tools Launches New Products for its Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales Event

Find discounts on premium pressure washers, garden hose reels and more.

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Giraffe Tools, a pioneer of home maintenance tools, is thrilled to launch its "Black Friday" and "Cyber Monday'' sale events. Between Nov. 10 to Dec. 3, find exclusive deals on best-selling Giraffe Tools products, including the newly launched Retractable Car Vacuum Cleaner and the Retractable Air Compressor-Tire Inflator, on Giraffe Tools' website and Giraffe Tools' Amazon Stores.

The incredible savings presents a fantastic opportunity to upgrade essential garage tools or pick up a thoughtful gift for the DIY enthusiast.

A sneak peek at a few upcoming deals

Grandfalls Pressure Washer (save 30%) – Self-Layering Mechanism, easy to use.

Retractable Garden Hose Reel (save 30%) – Wall-Mounted, space saving, easy to Install.

Wall Mounted Hose Reel (save 20%) – Effortless and organized garden hose storage.

Retractable Air Hose Reel (save 20%) – Inflate your tires, hassle-free.

Retractable Extension Cord Reel (save 20%) – Reliable extended power.

…and much more!

Mark these times of the sales:

Black Friday sale: Nov. 10 , 9:00 p.m. ET – Nov. 26 , 11:59 p.m. ET

Cyber Monday sale: Nov. 27 12:00 a.m. ET – Dec. 3 11:59 p.m. ET

"The year-end holidays are the perfect time to express our gratitude for our community's continued support," said Oracle Shao, chief executive officer of Giraffe Tools. "Whether it's cleaning the house, garage, garden or car, Giraffe Tools has always prided itself on offering premium, durable tools that save their users time and energy. Through our Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, we aim to make our superior tools more affordable for more people. Our quality promise and extensive support will guarantee that your purchases remain performant for years to come."

Buy more and win

All purchases made during the sales period will automatically qualify for Giraffe Tool's "Grand Prize" contest. The customer with the highest order will receive a mystery Giraffe Tools product, new for 2024, valued at least US$500. The winner will be announced after the sale period.

Exceptional customer service

In addition to discounts, Giraffe Tools is offering free shipping on all U.S. orders. Select orders are eligible for free shipping to Australia, Canada and United Kingdom. All purchases are backed by a two-year warranty, industry-leading customer service, and a 30-day return policy. Be the first to hear about Giraffe Tool's future sales by signing up as a member.

About Giraffe Tools

Born in the garden, blooming in your garage!

Giraffe Tools is the re-inventor of garden tools and a direct-to-customer brand covering the entire process of product design, production, marketing, and sales. The company is committed to redefining the experience of using tools, from the access, use, and storage process to reaching its main objective: freeing people from heavy work. The company also distinguished itself as one of the leading companies globally, ranking among the top six leaders in sales of gardening and home improvement products launched by Amazon in 2023.

Learn more at giraffetools.com.

Media contact

Name: Chloe Liang

Title: Marketing Manager

Phone: +1 (909) - 997 - 2831

Email: chloe@giraffetools.com

