Veldskoen Shoes Launches Digital Travel Platform in partnership with Travel Industry Leader, Rhino Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veldskoen Shoes, the iconic footwear brand known for its legendary handmade shoes, is proud to announce a strategic partnership in the United States with Rhino Africa Co, the World's Best Safari Company. Rhino Africa, an award-winning safari company, provides tailor-made African safaris and tours to Southern Africa, East Africa and the Indian Ocean Islands. Together, they are excited to introduce a brand-new venture and first of its kind - Veldskoen Travel - a digital travel service designed to provide unforgettable travel experiences to Africa.

www,veldskoenshoes.com (PRNewswire)

This partnership combines Veldskoen's passion for showcasing the beauty and culture of South Africa with Rhino Africa's expertise in the travel industry, creating a unique and authentic travel experience. Veldskoen's innovative and unique expansion beyond fashion into travel and hospitality, saw the opportunity for the company to partner with major names in these industries. The Veldskoen Travel website will be powered by Rhino Africa with many of the luxury properties managed by Valor Hospitality Partners, a global leader in hotel management, development, and acquisition.

Veldskoen Travel will be offering a range of comprehensive travel packages, including safaris, cultural experiences, wine tours, and much more. With a focus on sustainability and responsible tourism, the tours will also emphasize eco-friendly practices and community engagement, ensuring that travelers can enjoy Africa's wonders while contributing to the well-being of local communities and the preservation of natural environments.

Nick Dreyer, co-founder at Veldskoen Shoes, "At Veldskoen, we've always been passionate about showcasing the splendor of South Africa and its unique heritage. Our customers are already invested in our African story and now with Veldskoen Travel, it will allow them to come and experience the wonders of Africa for themselves." Dreyer continues, "It may seem unexpected that a global footwear brand is crossing over into a totally new sector, but innovation has always been at the forefront of Veldskoen. Combining the strengths of Veldskoen and Rhino Africa makes total sense. This will be a first of its kind offering for our customers."

As the travel industry continues to evolve, Veldskoen Travel aims to stand out by offering unique, off-the-beaten-path experiences that showcase the true essence of Southern Africa. Travelers can expect expert guides, luxury accommodations, and a deep appreciation for the rich biodiversity and cultural heritage of this magnificent continent.

For more information about Veldskoen Travel and to explore their upcoming travel packages, please visit https://www.veldskoentravel.com/en .

To celebrate the launch of Veldskoen Travel, Veldskoen is automatically entering all its customers who purchase a pair of Veldskoen into a draw to win an all-expenses paid, bucket list luxury African safari and Cape Town experience for four people. To enter, customers must purchase Veldskoen from www.veldskoenshoes.com between Thursday 9th November 2023 - 29th February 2024. Winners will be announced Friday 8th March 2024. Ts&Cs apply.

About Veldskoen Shoes:

Veldskoen Shoes is a renowned South African footwear brand that has consistently pushed the boundaries of design and functionality. With a commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, innovative materials, and attention to detail, Veldskoen Shoes aims to provide customers with footwear that looks good and performs exceptionally well. The brand offers a wide range of products for every lifestyle and makes one promise; that they will always be manufactured in South Africa.

Veldskoen Shoes - The Iconic African Footwear brand and the ultimate safari footwear. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Veldskoen Shoes