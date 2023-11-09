THE PICKLR EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM TO MATCH EXPLOSIVE GROWTH

THE FASTEST-GROWING PICKLEBALL FACILITY IN NORTH AMERICA ANNOUNCES THE HIRING OF FIVE EXECUTIVES TO LEAD EXPANSION

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Picklr, North America's premiere indoor pickleball facility, announced the addition of their all-new leadership team to spearhead expansion. Charged with revolutionizing the brand of pickleball and accelerating the growth of The Picklr across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the new executive team has already delivered in securing over 110 new locations, innovative marketing campaigns and activations, and the development of 16 new franchisees in 13 states.

At The Picklr, pickleball is more than just a sport; it's a lifestyle that fosters community, competition, and fun (PRNewswire)

Joining Co-Founder, Austin Wood, and Co-Founder and CEO, Jorge Barragan, are new Chief Operating Officer Jonathan C Fornaci, Chief Brand Officer James Hurlock, Chief Growth Officer Scott Schubiger, Chief Financial Officer Josh Shelby and Senior Vice President of Marketing Kathryn Bullough. Together, the new executives will lead The Picklr as it continues its opening of facilities nationwide. Off to a fast start, the executive team has collaborated on a national giveaway campaign featuring Katy Perry , an activation at F1's United States Grand Prix , and created a new brand anthem , all while attracting like-minded franchise partners and securing locations to bring The Picklr's signature premiere indoor experience to pickleball players across the country.

"Austin and I started The Picklr with a vision of surrounding ourselves with innovative and successful individuals who shared our growth mindset and a love of pickleball," said Barragan. "These accomplished professionals bring a wealth of experience and expertise to our organization. Their passion and dedication to Picklr's vision will be pivotal in our continued success as a franchise company. With 110 locations sold since February, we know this team will lead us to even greater heights in indoor pickleball. Together, we are poised to bring the joy of pickleball to even more enthusiasts nationwide."

New COO Jonathan C. Fornaci was most recently the President and Chief Operating/Financial Officer of Tru Fusion, a leading fitness franchisor. He has served on executive teams of private equity and venture capital-funded companies, including as the Chief Operating Officer of Punchh, which sold to PAR for $500 million, and President and CEO of Rita's Franchise Corporation and Straw Hat Pizza. He has a proven record of rapid, profitable growth.

James Hurlock takes the reins as the Chief Brand Officer of The Picklr, bringing with him extensive experience, most recently as the Chief Partnerships Officer at F45 Training. As the Chief Partnerships Officer, James was responsible for driving commercial growth and business development initiatives and securing strategic partnerships and sponsorships, leading F45 to become one of the fastest-growing fitness franchises in history, with over 2,300 locations in 80 countries. James was also responsible for acquiring and managing brand ambassadors, including David Beckham, Mick Fanning, and Cindy Crawford.

As Chief Growth Officer, Scott Schubiger is responsible for overseeing the franchisees' experience from their first inquiry through their location(s) opening. Scott has enjoyed a diverse and impactful career journey. First, Scott was immersed in the dynamic world of technology, working with industry giants such as Cisco Systems and Hewlett-Packard, while also venturing into the innovative landscape of technology start-ups. The subsequent two decades of Scott's career were marked by a passionate commitment to the franchising industry, with an opportunity to lead and collaborate with a variety of franchise systems and private equity firms, including Realogy Franchise Group, Rita's Ice Franchise, Lift Brands, Lunchbox Wax, Massage Heights, NRD Capital, and ZGrowth Partners.

Josh Shelby joins The Picklr as Chief Financial Officer with over thirty years of financial expertise. His career spans an impressive range of roles, from analyzing corporate IPO and M&A transactions at Bear, Stearns & Co. to Northport Investments. At Northport, he led over 100 investments and deals in technology sectors, with notable exits like Spotify, Uber, Twitter, Pinterest, and Instacart. In 2022, he joined RLK-PLG Investment Management (dba Ascension Financial) and holds a Series 65 license.

Intrinsically linked to diverse industries, SVP of Marketing Kathryn Bullough brings her wealth of experience to The Picklr from her role at Axon, a frontrunner in public safety technology. She pioneered groundbreaking marketing efforts there, crafting and executing brand campaigns and internal strategies. Before that, she led global brand marketing efforts at consumer electronics giant Skullcandy, developing and implementing brand marketing efforts across the globe for more than seven years.

"The Picklr set out to find the best people in the industry, and we feel we have done that. We believe that assembling the right corporate team is the cornerstone of The Picklr's growth," said Co-Founder Austin Wood. "Each new team member brings a unique skill set and perspective, contributing to a collective strength that propels us forward. We stand ready to embrace new opportunities and skillfully navigate challenges, securing a bright future for The Picklr."

To learn more about The Picklr's full leadership team, visit https://thepicklr.com/leadership-team .

ABOUT THE PICKLR:

At The Picklr, pickleball is more than just a sport; it's a lifestyle that fosters community, competition, and fun. With over eighty state-of-the-art facilities, professional coaching, and a vibrant atmosphere, The Picklr offers an unparalleled pickleball experience for players of all skill levels. All locations offer state-of-the-art professional-grade outdoor surfacing, onsite snacks and drinks, and access to free leagues, tournaments, and clinics. Follow The Picklr on Instagram, X , LinkedIn , Facebook , and TikTok for news on locations and contests, or visit https://thepicklr.com/franchise/ to learn more about owning a franchise.

