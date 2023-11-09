NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS Completes Acquisition of Shares in Tramo SA, Making It Fully Owned Subsidiary

TOKYO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. (the "Company") hereby announces that as shown on August 21, 2023, in the "Acquisition of Shares of Tramo SA" announcement, it has completed the acquisition of shares in Tramo SA, a logistics company operating across Europe and the USA, through NIPPON EXPRESS ITALIA S.p.A., effective October 31, 2023.

From left to right: Arnaldo Vivoli/Tramo Group CEO, Giovanni Di Maggio/Tramo Group General Director, Shinichi Kakiyama/Executive Officer, Regional General Manager Europe of NX

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Chiasso (Switzerland), Tramo specializes in high-end furniture logistics, with offices in Italy, Switzerland, France, the Netherlands, Spain, the UK and the USA.

The Tramo Group, highly regarded by the market, provides freight forwarding via land, sea, and air, as well as white-glove services (including value-added services during delivery, such as installation) and storage, mainly for high-end furniture manufactured in Italy.

The NX Group has strengthened its efforts in the apparel industry, which it has positioned as a priority industry in its business plan. In particular, it has developed globally a highly specialized business led by NIPPON EXPRESS ITALIA S.p.A. in the field of luxury and fashion goods logistics. In recent years, the Group's customers oriented to luxury and fashion goods have been expanding their brands globally through products that characterize lifestyles, such as furniture and hotels, beyond the traditional apparel framework.

With the integration of Tramo as a subsidiary, the NX Group will acquire know-how and capabilities in areas such as collection and delivery, which are optimal for high-end design furniture, thus enabling the Company to broaden its range of solutions it can offer to its customers. In addition, by bringing together the logistics functions of the Tramo Group and NX Group's global network, the two groups will be able to expand each other's service line-ups and solution offerings.

Going forward, the Company will aim to maximize the synergies created out of this integration in order to offer even higher quality of high-end specialized services to customers who enjoy their lifestyles around the world.

