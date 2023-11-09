FAIR Health Wins Seven eHealthcare Leadership Awards for Its Consumer and Other Online Resources for 2023

Twelfth Consecutive Year That FAIR Health Has Been Honored with Leadership Awards

FAIR Health's Award-Winning Consumer Website Soon to Launch New Body Part Procedure Locator

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FAIR Health has won seven eHealthcare Leadership Awards for 2023, its 12th consecutive year of winning awards in this competition.

For the sixth year in a row, FAIR Health received the Mark Gothberg eHealthcare Organizational Commitment Award, the highest honor of the eHealthcare Leadership Awards. The award recognizes industry leadership, innovation and commitment, according to the presenter of the awards, Plain-English Health Care.

FAIR Health's corporate website, fairhealth.org, won a gold award for Best Infectious Disease Communications. FAIR Health received the honor in recognition of its data studies on COVID-19, Lyme disease and other infectious diseases, as well as other free resources available on its corporate site to provide critical insights into such illnesses.

Both the English (fairhealthconsumer.org) and Spanish (fairhealthconsumidor.org) versions of FAIR Health's free website for consumers won several awards. Both sites offer medical and dental cost estimates and educational resources about health insurance, as well as shared decision-making tools and a shoppable services tool. In January, both sites will launch the Body Part Procedure Locator, which will allow consumers to search for medical and hospital costs by a specific part of the body.

Both consumer sites won an award for Best Mobile Website—FAIR Health Consumer a platinum award and FAIR Health Consumidor a gold award. FAIR Health Consumidor won a gold award for Best Internet Home Page and another gold award for Best Overall Internet. In addition, FAIR Health won a distinction for Best Social Media for its Facebook ad campaign spotlighting FAIR Health Consumer and fairhealthprovider.org, a site for providers focusing on shared decision making.

FAIR Health is a national, independent nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing transparency to healthcare costs and health insurance information, and the healthcare sector has consistently recognized the importance and effectiveness of FAIR Health's consumer resources. In addition to winning eHealthcare Leadership Awards every year from 2012 to the present, FAIR Health has received accolades from the White House, AHRQ, URAC, AppPicker, Employee Benefit News, Kiplinger's Personal Finance and other sources.

FAIR Health President Robin Gelburd stated: "It is gratifying to be recognized once again by the healthcare sector for the effort and resources we dedicate to our online platforms. FAIR Health continues to innovate to help consumers navigate the complexities of the healthcare system and to help communicate information relevant to public health."

About FAIR Health

FAIR Health is a national, independent nonprofit organization that qualifies as a public charity under section 501(c)(3) of the federal tax code. It is dedicated to bringing transparency to healthcare costs and health insurance information through data products, consumer resources and health systems research support. FAIR Health possesses the nation's largest collection of private healthcare claims data, which includes over 43 billion claim records and is growing at a rate of over 2 billion claim records a year. FAIR Health licenses its privately billed data and data products—including benchmark modules, data visualizations, custom analytics and market indices—to commercial insurers and self-insurers, employers, providers, hospitals and healthcare systems, government agencies, researchers and others. Certified by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as a national Qualified Entity, FAIR Health also receives data representing the experience of all individuals enrolled in traditional Medicare Parts A, B and D; FAIR Health includes among the private claims data in its database, data on Medicare Advantage enrollees. FAIR Health can produce insightful analytic reports and data products based on combined Medicare and commercial claims data for government, providers, payors and other authorized users. FAIR Health's systems for processing and storing protected health information have earned HITRUST CSF certification and achieved AICPA SOC 2 Type 2 compliance by meeting the rigorous data security requirements of these standards. As a testament to the reliability and objectivity of FAIR Health data, the data have been incorporated in statutes and regulations around the country and designated as the official, neutral data source for a variety of state health programs, including workers' compensation and personal injury protection (PIP) programs. FAIR Health data serve as an official reference point in support of certain state balance billing laws that protect consumers against bills for surprise out-of-network and emergency services. FAIR Health also uses its database to power a free consumer website available in English and Spanish, which enables consumers to estimate and plan for their healthcare expenditures and offers a rich educational platform on health insurance. An English/Spanish mobile app offers the same educational platform in a concise format and links to the cost estimation tools. The website has been honored by the White House Summit on Smart Disclosure, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), URAC, the eHealthcare Leadership Awards, appPicker, Employee Benefit News and Kiplinger's Personal Finance. For more information on FAIR Health, visit fairhealth.org.

