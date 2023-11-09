Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Receives grant award from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in the amount of $9.0M for the development of tuberculosis test on Co-Dx™ PCR platform.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results:

Revenue of $2.5 million , down from $5.1 million during the prior year primarily due to the anticipated decline in global demand for COVID-19 tests. Grant revenue totaled $2.3 million while product revenue totaled $0.1 million

Operating expenses of $11.1 million increased by 2.5% from the prior year same period due to investments in our Co-Dx™ PCR platform*

Operating loss of $8.9 million compared to operating loss of $6.5 million a year ago

Net loss of $6.0 million , compared to net loss of $1.4 million in the prior year second quarter, representing a loss of $0.20 per fully diluted share, compared to a loss of $0.04 per fully diluted share in the prior year period

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $6.5 million

Repurchased 149,041 shares of common stock at an average price of $1.12 per share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $0.2 million

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $63.4 million as of September 30, 2023

2023 Recent Business Highlights:

Continue to expect EUA submission to the FDA for our Co-Dx PCR Pro™ platform and COVID-19 assay before the end of 2023

Received additional grant funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in the amount of $9.0M , to be applied towards regulatory and clinical validation activities for our tuberculosis test and additional manufacturing and platform development

Appointed Ivory Chang as Chief Regulatory Affairs Officer, who previously worked at multiple large, renowned diagnostic companies, and brings many years of experience in in-vitro diagnostic product and point-of-care regulatory submissions to Co-Diagnostics

Participated in several investor conferences, trade shows, and industry events to share Co-Diagnostics' vision for increasing accessibility of PCR diagnostics worldwide, the Company's unique value proposition, and updates on its new platform

Dwight Egan, Co-Diagnostics' Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased to report $2.3 million in grant revenue, bringing our total revenue to approximately $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. We remain excited for the future of Co-Diagnostics and believe that the additional grant funding we recently received further validates the disruptive nature of our platform. The Company expects to finalize an EUA submission to the FDA for the COVID-19 test on our Co-Dx PCR platform by year-end. We anticipate our new platform will serve as the foundation for Co-Diagnostics' future development initiatives and believe that our patented Co-Primers™ technology allows for reliable, affordable high-quality test results and look forward to delivering our unique platform to the market."

"We remain committed on our strategy and mission and continue to progress in the development of other test indications beyond Covid-19 for the new platform: TB, multiplex respiratory, and HPV," said Brian Brown, Co-Diagnostics' Chief Financial Officer. "We are pleased with our progress this year and believe in the potential for the new platform to have a transformative effect on diagnostics worldwide."

*The Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform (including the PCR Home™, PCR Pro™, mobile app, and all associated tests) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not currently available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure defined as net income excluding depreciation, amortization, income tax (benefit) expense, net interest (income) expense, stock-based compensation, and one-time transaction related costs. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to management and investors relating to its results of operations. The Company's management uses this non-GAAP measure to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company believes that the use of adjusted EBITDA provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and that it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Management does not consider the non-GAAP measure in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of the non-GAAP financial measure is that it excludes significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents the non-GAAP financial measure together with GAAP results. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. A reconciliation table of the net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure to adjusted EBITDA, is included at the end of this release. The Company urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the company's business.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding completion of development and FDA submission for approval of the Co-Dx PCR platform by end of this year. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in our Risk Factors disclosure in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 16, 2023, and in our other filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)





September 30, 2023



December 31, 2022

Assets















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 10,239,898



$ 22,973,803

Marketable investment securities



53,188,999





58,289,066

Accounts receivable, net



806,704





3,453,723

Inventory, net



4,520,430





5,310,473

Income taxes receivable



1,245,854





1,870,419

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,290,146





761,187

Note receivable



18,750





75,000

Total current assets



71,310,781





92,733,671

Property and equipment, net



2,808,339





2,539,483

Deferred tax asset



4,272,002





-

Operating lease right-of-use asset



3,032,337





372,115

Intangible assets, net



26,479,333





26,768,333

Investment in joint venture



778,943





672,679

Total assets

$ 108,681,735



$ 123,086,281

Liabilities and stockholders' equity















Current liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 1,416,435



$ 952,296

Accrued expenses, current



1,826,639





934,447

Operating lease liability, current



794,516





297,209

Contingent consideration liabilities, current



710,651





1,689,471

Deferred revenue



349,499





-

Total current liabilities



5,097,740





3,873,423

Long-term liabilities















Income taxes payable



1,359,725





1,181,284

Deferred tax liability



-





2,417,987

Operating lease liability



2,250,393





50,708

Contingent consideration liabilities



484,332





1,042,885

Total long-term liabilities



4,094,450





4,692,864

Total liabilities



9,192,190





8,566,287

Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)















Stockholders' equity















Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares

authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30,

2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively



-





-

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares

authorized; 35,367,100 shares issued and 30,658,580 shares

outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and 34,754,265 shares

issued and 30,872,607 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022



35,367





34,754

Treasury stock, at cost; 4,708,520 and 3,881,658 shares held as

of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively



(15,416,122)





(14,211,866)

Additional paid-in capital



94,983,030





88,472,935

Accumulated other comprehensive income



612,649





293,140

Accumulated earnings



19,274,621





39,931,031

Total stockholders' equity



99,489,545





114,519,994

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 108,681,735



$ 123,086,281



CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Product revenue

$ 136,533



$ 5,094,456



$ 936,296



$ 32,816,726

Grant revenue



2,320,565





-





2,320,565





-

Total revenue



2,457,098





5,094,456





3,256,861





32,816,726

Cost of revenue



255,772





767,936





1,217,108





4,965,319

Gross profit



2,201,326





4,326,520





2,039,753





27,851,407

Operating expenses































Sales and marketing



1,904,395





1,889,907





5,343,692





6,014,280

General and administrative



3,147,753





3,622,273





9,875,613





9,012,888

Research and development



5,788,789





5,037,461





16,783,892





12,698,632

Depreciation and amortization



296,340





312,494





917,596





984,100

Total operating expenses



11,137,277





10,862,135





32,920,793





28,709,900

(Loss) from operations



(8,935,951)





(6,535,615)





(30,881,040)





(858,493)

Other income, net































Interest income



322,877





298,184





717,141





371,248

Realized gain on investments



425,446





-





1,254,718





-

Gain (loss) on disposition of assets



(2,578)





4,044





(2,578)





(138,117)

Gain on remeasurement of acquisition contingencies



140,296





2,886,734





1,537,373





7,079,446

Gain (loss) on equity method investment in joint venture



(45,865)





(129,047)





106,264





(256,911)

Total other income, net



840,176





3,059,915





3,612,918





7,055,666

Income (loss) before income taxes



(8,095,775)





(3,475,700)





(27,268,122)





6,197,173

Income tax (benefit)



(2,113,581)





(2,114,638)





(6,611,712)





(1,470,058)

Net income (loss)

$ (5,982,194)



$ (1,361,062)



$ (20,656,410)



$ 7,667,231

Other comprehensive income (loss)































Change in net unrealized gains on

marketable securities, net of tax

$ 33,522



$ -



$ 319,509



$ -

Total other comprehensive income

$ 33,522



$ -



$ 319,509



$ -

Comprehensive income (loss)

$ (5,948,672)



$ (1,361,062)



$ (20,336,901)



$ 7,667,231



































Earnings (loss) per common share:































Basic

$ (0.20)



$ (0.04)



$ (0.70)



$ 0.24

Diluted

$ (0.20)



$ (0.04)



$ (0.70)



$ 0.23

Weighted average shares outstanding:































Basic



29,361,300





31,321,368





29,306,572





32,109,213

Diluted



29,361,300





31,321,368





29,306,572





33,002,539



CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA:



































Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Net income (loss)

$ (5,982,194)



$ (1,361,062)



$ (20,656,410)



$ 7,667,231

Interest income



(322,877)





(298,184)





(717,141)





(371,248)

Realized gain on investments



(425,446)





-





(1,254,718)





-

Depreciation and amortization



296,340





312,494





917,596





984,100

Transaction costs



-





13,038





310





139,209

Change in fair value of contingent consideration



(140,296)





(2,886,734)





(1,537,373)





(7,079,446)

Stock-based compensation expense



2,172,165





2,230,434





6,510,708





5,138,815

Income tax provision



(2,113,581)





(2,114,638)





(6,611,712)





(1,470,058)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (6,515,889)



$ (4,104,652)



$ (23,348,740)



$ 5,008,603



