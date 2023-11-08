Truckstop Proudly Supports the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

"People's Tree" will spread holiday joy from West Virginia to Washington, D.C.

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, a national forest provides a tree to light up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season. The Monongahela National Forest, in partnership with nonprofit partner Choose Outdoors and presenting sponsor 84 Lumber, will bring the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from West Virginia to Washington, D.C., with support from sponsors, including Truckstop, a trusted provider of technology solutions and services that empower freight professionals—carriers, brokers, and shippers of all sizes—to run their businesses from start to finish.



The 63-foot-tall Norway Spruce will be harvested on the Monongahela National Forest in early November and prepared for the nearly 1,000-mile expedition. With the theme "Endlessly Wild and Wonderful," the journey will include a series of outdoor community celebrations across West Virginia before being delivered to the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 17, where it will be decorated with handmade ornaments specially made by West Virginians. Smaller Christmas trees also will be provided to service members stationed at Joint Base Andrews and offices throughout Washington, D.C.

Truckstop is proud to support the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree program along with this year's chosen tree hauler, and Truckstop customer, Werner Enterprises throughout the more than 15-stop journey to the U.S. Capitol.

"We are honored to be part of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree initiative again this year," said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer, Truckstop. "Supporting our customer Werner Enterprises as they transport a seasonal symbol to our nation's capital aligns with our mission to empower carriers with real-time data for informed decision making to move freight efficiently in a high-trust marketplace."

"The annual journey is only possible with the help of strong community partnerships throughout West Virginia and beyond state lines," said Bruce Ward, President of Choose Outdoors. "We're grateful for the time and resources Truckstop provides to help make this the best year yet."

The initiative is made possible with cash and in-kind contributions from large and small companies and volunteers locally and across America who provide vital support of time and resources. For a list of 2023 sponsors, visit uscapitolchristmastree.com/sponsors.

For news, events, and tour information, visit uscapitolchristmastree.com. For more information on Truckstop, visit https://truckstop.com/.

