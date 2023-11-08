Stuart Steel Protection Expands with Acquisition of Northwestern Cathodic

HOUSTON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stuart Steel Protection (SSP) has agreed to acquire the assets of Colorado-based energy manufacturing supplier Northwestern Cathodic (NWCAT) in a move that will double the company's workforce and geographic scope.

Stuart Steel Protection will double its workforce and geographic scope with the acquisition of Northwestern Cathodic.

NWCAT specializes in providing cathodic protection materials and services for utilities, propane, onshore oilfield production equipment, vessels, and tanks with locations in Grand Junction, CO, and Greenville, SC.

In January, Houston-based Integrated Utility Services (IUS) acquired Stuart Steel Protection with the intent of strategically growing the business to serve the energy industry's maintenance, repair, operations, and project needs.

"The asset acquisition of Northwestern Cathodic aligns perfectly with the growth strategy that we have established for Stuart Steel Protection to expand the business geographically, grow our products offerings, and grow our employee base," said IUS President and CEO Trinity Dawson. "We are truly excited about the opportunity this move affords us to further improve the value proposition to our existing customers, as well as how it strengthens our position to build relationships with new customers in multiple industry sub-sectors."

Stuart Steel Protection is a leading manufacturer, packager, and master distributor of corrosion control products with locations in New Jersey and Georgia. The acquisition, which is expected to close in November 2023, will expand SSP's locations to Colorado and South Carolina and double the company's workforce, adding significant capacity to serve its customers.

Northwestern Cathodic Founder & President Chris Moore will join Stuart Steel Protection as its Chief Strategy Officer. "I'm extremely proud of what the NWCAT family has accomplished over the last seven years, and I have no doubt that we have partnered with the right team to take what we've built to the next level," Moore said.

About Stuart Steel Protection (SSP)

Stuart Steel Protection (SSP) is a manufacturer and master distributor of corrosion control products with locations in New Jersey and Georgia. Stuart Steel Protection provides corrosion control products (such as magnesium anodes) to the oil, gas, electric, water, sewer, telecommunications, and marine industries. SSP is owned and operated by Integrated Utility Services (IUS). For more information, visit www.stuartsteel.com

About Integrated Utility Services (IUS)

Houston-based Integrated Utility Services (IUS) is developing a full-scale integrated service company by operating and investing in companies that produce the highest quality products and provide top professional and technical services to the energy industry. For information, visit www.iuscompanies.com.

