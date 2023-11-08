staffdna® Honored as No.1 in the 19th Annual Aggie 100 List of Fastest-growing Companies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- staffdna® of Plano, Texas is among the top 100 companies from around the world selected for the 19th annual Aggie 100 ™ which honors the fastest-growing companies owned or led by former students of Texas A&M University. staffdna® was recognized as the number #1 fastest-growing company with a compound annual growth rate of 734.72%, which is the fastest growth rate of any company in the 19-year history of the Aggie 100. The Aggie 100 was founded and is hosted by the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at Texas A&M University.

StaffDNA launches first-of-its-kind self-service digital marketplace for the healthcare industry. Hospitals, nurses and allied professionals have a new digital platform to take control of finding and managing job placements. (PRNewsfoto/StaffDNA) (PRNewswire)

In a highly competitive field, staffdna®'s commitment to developing an integrated platform that changes everything about the way healthcare professionals find, book, and manage jobs has propelled them to the top of the list. The staffdna® app offers nursing and allied professionals in all specialties the highest paying Travel, Staff, Local, and Per Diem opportunities, filling essential job openings in an array of settings nationwide.

"We are deeply honored to be named the #1 company in the 2023 Aggie 100 rankings," said Jenny Hanlon, staffdna® CFO and 2023 Aggie 100 Honoree. "A&M values of excellence, integrity, leadership, loyalty, respect, and selfless service are all reflected in the solutions our technology is bringing to healthcare."

The Aggie 100 is not just about recognizing company growth, but also serves as a platform for sharing lessons in leadership with the next generation of Aggie entrepreneurs. staffdna® supports Aggie leaders of tomorrow through an Endowed Nursing Scholarship that assists A&M nursing students with tuition. "We strongly believe in the A&M nursing program," said Hanlon. "Healthcare will always be stronger with more Aggies on the front lines."

The 100 Aggie-owned companies with the highest compound annual revenue growth from 2020 to 2022 were recognized at a formal celebration at the Hall of Champions at Texas A&M University's Kyle Field on Oct. 27. The honorees were joined in celebration by family, friends, employees, faculty, administrators, current students and fellow entrepreneurs.

"The 19th year of Aggie 100 was literally one for the books," said Blake Petty '98, executive director of the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship. "This year saw three Aggie 100 records broken, including the highest number of applications and the highest threshold of a growth rate just to qualify for the list."

"Any company on the 2023 Aggie 100 should be incredibly proud of this accomplishment as this was the hardest year to make it onto the list," Petty continued. "As we look ahead to celebrating twenty years of Aggie 100 in 2024, we continue to be impressed by and proud of the accomplishments and successes of Aggie Entrepreneurs. Celebrating and honoring them is always a highlight of our year."

A complete list of Aggie 100 companies, including past years, can be viewed at aggie100.com.

About staffdna®

Established in Plano, TX in 2020, staffdna® is at the forefront of changing everything about the digital career landscape. The company's tech platform empowers healthcare professionals and medical facilities through unparalleled transparency and control over the hiring process, matching professionals with the highest paying opportunities in Travel, Staff, Local, and Per Diem, across an array of settings nationwide. staffdna® has received numerous accolades, including recognition as a World-Changing Technology by Fast Company, recognition in The Dallas 100, and being named a Best Place to Work by Modern Healthcare.

Contact:

media@staffdna.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE staffdna