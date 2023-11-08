Sands Resorts Macao Hosts 'Sands Lifestyle #ReDiscover Macao 2023' Familiarisation Trip for International MICE Professionals

The prestigious five-day familiarisation trip showcased Macao, Sands Lifestyle experiences and Sands Resorts Macao's extensive MICE capabilities

MACAO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands® Resorts Macao hosted 'Sands Lifestyle #ReDiscover Macao 2023', a five-day familiarisation trip, from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3 attended by 200 MICE professionals and media from Greater China and around the world. Held across the three integrated resorts (The Venetian Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Londoner Macao), the impressive programme of activities provided attendees with first-hand knowledge of Sands Resort Macao's extensive range of meeting, exhibition and conference facilities, with an engaging itinerary that distinguished the integrated resort operator as a leading choice for MICE events of all sizes.

This was complemented by the incentive component, which demonstrated the plethora of Sands Lifestyle experiences on offer at Sands Resorts Macao, and the gastronomic, cultural and heritage attractions that make Macao a world-class MICE destination.

Kris Kaminsky, Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations, Sands China Ltd. said, "Sands Lifestyle #ReDiscover Macao 2023 is the first post-pandemic mega MICE familiarisation trip that Sands Resorts Macao has organised. The carefully curated itinerary gave attendees an immersive experience of all that makes Macao a world-class MICE destination and showcased our ongoing support of the Macao Government Tourism Office's 'tourism + MICE' initiative. We also showcased our comprehensive MICE capabilities, which are needed for seamless and successful MICE events, to our business partners from all around the world."

The display of Sands Resorts Macao's professional and personal one-stop MICE service began prior to the guests' arrival with the sophisticated use of digital technology for easy pre-registration, confirmation and the noting of any special requirements with appropriate arrangements made in advance.

This consummate service allowed delegates to arrive without any concerns, fully ready to enjoy Sands Lifestyle #ReDiscover Macao 2023, which began in a celebratory fashion with the Welcome Cocktail reception. Held at the stunning Observation Deck within The Parisian Macao's iconic Eiffel Tower, delegates were welcomed by Grant Chum, Chief Operating Officer, Sands China Ltd.; Helena de Fernandes, Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office; and Sam Lei, Acting President of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute.

Expanding Knowledge

On day two, the insightful #ReDiscover Macao 2023 Forum was held at The Londoner Macao's Smart Stage - Macao's first hybrid meetings space, with professional broadcast quality live-streaming capability and hologram functionality. Focusing on the industry's hottest topics, the forum's two panel discussions were: "Innovation & Technology from the Lens of an Event Planner" and "Talent Retention, Motivation & Optimisation". In addition to the international guests, students from Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) also attended. The students felt the experience was a great opportunity to directly broaden their knowledge and gain industry insight. For further details on the expert panellists see the appendix, Sands Lifestyle #ReDiscover Macao 2023 – Highlights.

Team building activities followed with the immersive and exciting Chef's Challenge. The interactive culinary event included exhilarating challenges and professional chef masterclasses from some of Sands Resorts Macao's talent chefs, including Alex Gaspar, Executive Director - Culinary.

Highlighting activity diversity was the Wellness Programme, which was held at teamLab SuperNature Macao, demonstrating its capacity to be a unique event space. Groups enjoyed three classes, YogaLates, Qigong, and Guided Relaxation & Meditation, all of these taking place within the immersive art space's one-of-a-kind artworks.

Expanding knowledge of Macao and rediscovering the city post-pandemic was the focus of Local Exploration. Attendees took part in an array of bespoke activities with different themes, from iconic heritage site visits to behind-the-scenes tours for a detailed experience of what makes Macao a distinctive MICE destination.

Deliciously Diverse

As Macao is a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, combined with Sands Resorts Macao's dining prowess with over 150 restaurants, it was only fitting that gourmet experiences were the focus on several evenings. From discovering gastronomic delights at the Taipa Village Dine Around to the unforgettable dining event within The Venetian Macao's breath-taking Colonnade at the Showcase Dinner (which also included a catwalk fashion show from Macao designer Nuno Lopes), each curated meal was a memorable occasion.

Delectable dining variety continued with a Sands Dine Around lunch featuring six sensational restaurants: North, North Palace, Hiro by Hiroshi Kagata, Brasserie, Lotus Palace, and newly-opened Gordon Ramsay Pub and Grill.

Bringing the successful familiarisation trip to a glittering finale was the unforgettable London Jubilee – The Gala dinner that was held at the Londoner Arena, a ground-breaking and multi-purpose venue. The Union Jack inspired evening seamlessly combined several of Sands Resorts Macao's key strengths – outstanding dining, top-quality entertainment and state-of-the-art production capabilities. For detailed information see the appendix, Sands Lifestyle #ReDiscover Macao – Highlights.

The Sands Lifestyle #ReDiscover Macao 2023 mega familiarisation trip provided guests with a deep understanding of all that Sands Resorts Macao offers MICE professionals – three integrated and interconnected resorts with an unrivalled mix of accommodation options across its 12,500 rooms, more than 150 superb restaurants including Michelin starred, access to 850 premium retailers, stellar entertainment, and comprehensive and advanced MICE facilities and services – and why it is Asia's leading MICE destination.

Sands Lifestyle #ReDiscover Macao 2023 - Welcome Cocktail (PRNewswire)

#ReDiscover Macao 2023 Forum: “Innovation & Technology from the Lens of an Event Planner” panel discussion (PRNewswire)

Showcase Dinner at The Venetian Macao’s Colonnade (PRNewswire)

London Jubilee The Gala dinner at The Londoner Arena (PRNewswire)

For high resolution images, please access the following:

https://sfs.sands.com.mo/w/f-704898a8-aa73-45f4-8be6-8a49b412e581

(Link valid until Nov 15, 2023)

Username: Sands.PR@sands.com.mo

Password: SRMacao!@202311

(case sensitive)

About Sands Resorts Macao – Sands China's Integrated Resort City

Sands China Ltd. is the leading developer, owner and operator of integrated resorts in Macao. Sands® Resorts Macao, in the glittering heart of Taipa's Cotai Strip, is an integrated resort city and international hub providing an industry-leading array of experiences for business and leisure travellers. Pulsating with life, both day and night, Sands Resorts Macao features an expansive offering of affordable luxury available nowhere else in Macao. This includes around 12,500 hotel rooms and suites, top international entertainment, duty free shopping with approximately 850 retailers and a huge range of name brands, meeting and exhibition space for Asia's leading conferences and exhibitions, transportation offerings and well over 150 dining options, with Michelin-starred restaurants, bars and lounges. Sands Resorts Macao is a must-visit destination providing every guest with an unforgettable experience and unparalleled excitement.

Comprised of The Venetian® Macao; The Parisian Macao; The Plaza™ Macao – featuring Four Seasons Hotel Macao; and The Londoner® Macao – incorporating The Londoner Hotel, Londoner Court, Conrad® Macao, Sheraton Grand Macao (the world's largest Sheraton) as well as The St. Regis Macao, Sands Resorts Macao is Asia's ultimate destination for both work and play.

For more information about Sands Resorts Macao, please visit https://en.sandsresortsmacao.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sands Resorts Macao