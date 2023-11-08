Henkel Partners with Predictive Maintenance Solutions Provider, Nanoprecise Sci Corp

Alliance to drive digitalizing industrial operations and to help customers realize the value of advanced technology

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Henkel Adhesive Technologies, a global leader in adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings, has recently announced a strategic partnership with Nanoprecise Sci Corp (Nanoprecise), a predictive maintenance solutions provider based in Canada. This alliance reinforces both organizations' commitment to digitalizing industrial operations and to help customers realize the value of advanced technology.

Looking to expand their offerings as an experienced and reliable partner in the industrial operations space, Henkel has chosen Nanoprecise as its trusted partner in the realm of predictive maintenance solutions for rotating equipment sets, after a comprehensive analysis and test of multiple solutions including both startup and matured solutions available on the market.

"Our collaboration with Nanoprecise marks a pivotal step towards digitalizing industrial operations. With their expertise in predictive maintenance of rotating equipment and growing LOCTITE® Pulse suite of IIoT solutions for static equipment, we can empower industrial customers with plug-and-play smart maintenance solutions. This partnership underscores our commitment to reliability, efficiency, and sustainability," says Dr. Kourosh Bahrami, Corporate Senior Vice President at Henkel.

As the industrial world moves toward greater sustainability and operational excellence, this partnership reinforces Henkel's commitment to improving its overall efficiency and sustainability and that of its customers. It symbolizes a union of industry expertise and technological innovation, dedicated to creating value and contributing to a greener, more sustainable manufacturing ecosystem.

With Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions, the Nanoprecise team is helping customers across the world drive predictive and prescriptive maintenance strategies for improved productivity. "This is an exciting opportunity for Nanoprecise to work with one of the iconic companies that has routinely built trusted relationships and arguably one of the most iconic brands, LOCTITE, in the industrial world", says Sunil Vedula, Founder and CEO at Nanoprecise Sci Corp.

Together, Henkel and Nanoprecise Sci Corp aim to transform industrial operations and achieve new heights by redefining the way operators approach equipment maintenance and reliability. Their collaboration holds great promise for the process industries, driving them towards the future of smart and efficient operations. This partnership will bring about a seamless transition towards sustainable manufacturing practices, which is a huge step towards a greener and more environmentally responsible future.

About Henkel

With its brands, innovations and technologies, Henkel holds leading market positions worldwide in the industrial and consumer businesses. The Adhesive Technologies business unit is the global leader in the market for adhesives, sealants and functional coatings. With Consumer Brands, the company holds leading positions, especially in hair care and laundry & home care, in many markets and categories around the world. The company's three strongest brands are LOCTITE, Persil and Schwarzkopf. In fiscal 2022, Henkel reported sales of more than 22 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 2.3 billion euros. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. Sustainability has a long tradition at Henkel, and the company has a clear sustainability strategy with specific targets. Henkel was founded in 1876 and today employs a diverse team of more than 50,000 people worldwide – united by a strong corporate culture, shared values and a common purpose: "Pioneers at heart for the good of generations." More information at www.henkel.com

About Nanoprecise Sci Corp

Nanoprecise Sci Corp is an automated AI-based predictive maintenance solution provider that facilitates early detection of even small changes in machine operations well before they impact production or cause downtime. Nanoprecise specializes in the implementation of Artificial Intelligence and IIoT technology for predictive asset maintenance and reducing the carbon footprint of manufacturing plants. Nanoprecise Sci Corp is dedicated to providing innovative, reliable and scalable predictive maintenance solutions, enabling businesses to maximize asset uptime, increase productivity, and achieve unparalleled operational excellence in today's competitive landscape. More information at www.nanoprecise.io

