Syndax Announces Participation at Stifel Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that Michael A. Metzger, Chief Executive Officer of Syndax, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 4:45 p.m. ET.
A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com, where a replay of the event will also be available for a limited time.
About Syndax
Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include revumenib, a highly selective inhibitor of the menin–KMT2A binding interaction, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Syndax Contacts
Sharon Klahre
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
sklahre@syndax.com
Tel 781.684.9827
SNDX-G
View original content:
SOURCE Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.