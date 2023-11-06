FOOT LOCKER UNVEILS NEW GLOBAL PLATFORM - THE HEART OF SNEAKERS

Foot Locker's Global Holiday Campaign Features NBA Stars Kevin Durant, LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, and Steph Curry, Musician Enisa, and Foot Locker's Iconic Stripers

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global retailer Foot Locker, part of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL), launched The Heart of Sneakers – a new global platform in tandem with its star-studded 2023 holiday campaign.

The Heart of Sneakers celebrates sneaker culture while showing how Foot Locker continues to play an integral role as an originator and leader in the sneaker community. Sneakers are more than shoes, they're a way of life, and at the center of it all you'll find Foot Locker – the global home of all things sneakers. Foot Locker's iconic store associates, known as Stripers, will continue to be the connection between sneakers and the sneaker-passionate. The Heart of Sneakers is an ongoing platform that will weave into all of the brand's campaigns, online and in-store experiences, community-rooted events, and more moving forward.

"For nearly 50 years, our authentic connection to sneaker culture and our Stripers have been the magic behind Foot Locker," said Kim Waldmann, Global Chief Customer Officer at Foot Locker. "Through The Heart of Sneakers platform, created with our advertising agency of record, Preacher, we'll continue to put the heart of our company's DNA front and center in communities globally, creating an unrivaled experience only found at Foot Locker."

In tandem with The Heart of Sneakers platform unveil, Foot Locker debuted its star-studded 2023 global holiday campaign just in time for the season of giving. With an incredible roster of NBA talent, Foot Locker cements its leadership position at the center of basketball and sneaker culture. In the campaign, Foot Locker partners alongside Kevin Durant with Nike, LaMelo Ball with PUMA, Anthony Edwards with adidas, Steph Curry with Under Armour, as well as global musician, Enisa, who all tap Foot Locker's Stripers as their all-star crew to bring "hype for the holidays". Whether completing an ordinary task, or celebrating a fresh fit, each star knows they can rely on the Stripers to bring the hype and joy this holiday season. Foot Locker's Stripers continue to be the heart of the shopping experience, as sneaker enthusiasts across the globe have long looked to them as their reliable experts. Consumers will see this high-reach campaign across TV, digital out of home, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and other social channels throughout the holiday season.

Foot Locker continues to be the destination for all things sneakers, while offering the latest releases and must-haves for kids, teens and adults. Notable brands to shop this holiday season include Nike, Jordan, PUMA, adidas, On, New Balance, Hoka, Under Armour, UGG, Timberland and more – best sellers and trending silhouettes can be found on Foot Locker's site here .

Follow along on Foot Locker's social media channels for the remainder of the campaign to roll out in the upcoming weeks @footlocker and @footlockercanada .

ABOUT FOOT LOCKER, INC.

Foot Locker, Inc. is a leading footwear and apparel retailer that unlocks the "inner sneakerhead" in all of us. With approximately 2,600 retail stores in 26 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and a franchised store presence in the Middle East and Asia, Foot Locker, Inc. has a strong history of sneaker authority that sparks discovery and ignites the power of sneaker culture through its portfolio of brands, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos.

