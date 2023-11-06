Fiji Airways launches its latest flight sale to Fiji and beyond

BEAT THE RUSH & SOAR TO SAVINGS WITH FIJI AIRWAYS

NADI, Fiji, Nov. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiji Airways has launched its latest sale to Fiji and beyond, offering Americans the chance to save money on 2024 travel, if they get in quick and book before 17th November, 2023.

Americans can save up to 24% on flights to popular destinations in the South Pacific including Fiji, Vanuatu, Tonga, Samoa, New Caledonia and Solomon Islands.

The SKYTRAX Best Airline in Australia & South Pacific is offering return airfares direct to Fiji from just $698 where Americans can explore 333 islands of tropical paradise.

Fiji Airways flies direct to 26 destinations across the globe and Americans can seamlessly connect beyond Fiji to an adventure in Samoa from as little as $859. Holidaymakers can also discover the delights of Tonga from just $959, Vanuatu from just $969 and the Solomon Islands from just $1,209.

The sale fares are in economy class and are available now until 17th November 2023 at Fijiairways.com and are valid for select travel dates until sold out between November 2023 and September 2024. Terms and conditions apply.

Return Lite Fares from San Francisco or Los Angeles to:

Nadi, Fiji from $748

Noumea, New Caledonia from $1059

Apia, Samoa from $1,279

Tonga from $1279

Port Vila, Vanuatu from $1,279

Honiara, Solomon Islands from $1,279

Return Lite Fares from Honolulu to:

Nadi, Fiji from $698

Apia, Samoa from $859

Tonga from $959

Port Vila, Vanuatu from $969

Honiara, Solomon Islands from $1,209

Economy guests can opt to travel LITE with a carry-on bag up to 7kg and still enjoy complimentary meals, beverages, and in-flight entertainment. Travellers may want to add some VALUE with a checked bag or upgrade to COMFORT with two checked bags and seat selection to ensure the entire family is comfortable. Alternatively, economy guests may opt for PLUS with additional perks such as extra legroom and priority boarding. Guests can explore all the options to customise their journey to suit them.

As well as the airline's renowned heartfelt hospitality, Fiji Airways' award-winning service includes revamped in-flight entertainment with the addition of Disney, HBO and new wellness content.

Travellers looking to indulge can experience lie-flat business class seats complete with fine dining at 35,000 ft and complimentary WiFi on the airline's modern fuel-efficient A350 aircraft.

Fiji Airways operates daily non-stop flights from Los Angeles to Nadi, Fiji, up to four flights weekly from San Francisco and once weekly from Honolulu.

About Fiji Airways: Founded in 1951, Fiji Airways Group comprises of Fiji Airways, Fiji's National Airline and its subsidiaries: Fiji Link, its domestic and regional carrier, Pacific Call Comm Ltd, and a 38.75% stake in the Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa on Denarau Island, Nadi. From its hubs at Nadi and Suva International Airports, Fiji Airways and Fiji Link serve 108 destinations in over 15 countries (including code-share). Destinations include Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, the US, Canada, the UK, Hong Kong (SAR China), Singapore, India, Japan, China, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Kiribati, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and New Caledonia. The Fiji Airways Group brings in 64 percent of all visitors who fly to Fiji, employs over 1000 employees, and earns revenues of over FJD$1 billion (USD $460m) pre-COVID. Fiji Airways rebranded from Air Pacific in June 2013. Visit www.fijiairways.com for more information

