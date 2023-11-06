Alaska Airlines celebrates enhanced partnership with Condor Airlines

Bilateral codeshare agreement provides a more seamless travel experience for guests

SEATTLE, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines is expanding our partnership with Condor Airlines – one of our global partners since March 2017 – with a bilateral codeshare agreement that enables Alaska and Condor to sell each other's flights. Last week, Condor began marketing and selling more than 70 Alaska routes across the U.S. This past summer, Alaska began marketing and selling from Condor's 12 U.S. gateway cities – including Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles (LAX) and Anchorage – to Frankfurt, Germany, the carrier's home airport. These flights are available for purchase at alaskaair.com.

Condor Airlines livery (PRNewswire)

A codeshare agreement allows each airline to sell seats on one another's selected flights as if they were their own, in a sense putting their "code" on the flights. It offers a seamless travel experience for guests across the two airlines. Flyers will enjoy the simplicity of purchasing connecting flights on both airlines using one reservation, along with seamless ticketing, check-in, boarding and checked baggage during their travel.

"We continue to bolster our international partner portfolio, giving our guests convenient access to more of the globe. Condor provides a key link with its nonstops from Alaska's gateway cities to Europe and beyond," said Nat Pieper, senior vice president of fleet, finance and alliances at Alaska Airlines. "We look forward to expanding our codeshare with Condor to destinations beyond Frankfurt in the near future."

Condor's newest addition to its fleet is the Airbus A330neo, known for the quietest cabin in the world compared to other aircraft of its size. Condor flies the A330neo between the U.S. and Germany in a three-class configuration: business, premium economy and economy.

The airline recently launched its new business class product with lie-flat seats that include a larger bed and wider legroom, plus a gourmet menu and beverage service. Premium economy class also offers additional legroom with footrests to help stretch out, and meal service and complimentary beverages. All classes enjoy generous storage space, state-of-the-art inflight entertainment systems with 4K monitors and Bluetooth connectivity to use with personal wireless headphones.

Condor is expanding in the U.S. The airline recently announced it will begin new nonstop service from both Miami and San Antonio to Frankfurt in May 2024.

Alaska is a member of the oneworld Alliance. With oneworld and our additional airline partners, our guests can earn and redeem miles all over the world through our highly acclaimed Mileage Plan program. Elite status on Alaska automatically matches tier status in oneworld so members can enjoy all the benefits that come with it right away.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We strive to be the most caring airline with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program. As a member of the oneworld Alliance, and with our additional global partners, our guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 25 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

Condor's business class cabin (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ALASKA AIRLINES