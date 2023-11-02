Como Announces Nationwide Partnership with Rush Bowls

Fast casual franchise chooses Como to provide next-level loyalty solutions.

MIAMI, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Rush Bowls announced its partnership with Como – a next generation loyalty, customer engagement, and marketing CRM for hospitality – across all 47 locations nationwide. As a pioneering fast-casual concept known for its fresh and healthy meals-in-a bowl, Rush Bowls is leveraging Como's industry expertise and impressive solutions to enhance the overall guest experience and align the brand's customer engagement strategy with the needs of its expanding business.

Como's granular reporting capabilities allow Rush Bowls to benchmark location and item performance, monitor promotional campaign success rates, and ensure high rates of guest return. By utilizing Como's cutting-edge Customer Data Platform (CDP), Rush Bowls is now empowered to conduct in-depth reporting on every transaction, leading to the development of actionable insights using state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms. The fast casual franchise will also rely on Como's ability to customize and auto segment its customer base, in order to send automated marketing campaigns targeting specific customer segments – such as win-back campaigns – for guests who have not visited in a certain timespan. In tandem with the partnership launch, Rush Bowls introduces its new mobile app, which encompasses a fully white-labeled, Como-designed app experience that includes such features as a Points Shop and embedded online ordering.

"Rush Bowls is constantly striving to bring our customers the best experience possible, from introducing new menu items to refreshing perks for our loyal fans. This partnership with Como is an exciting upgrade that will enhance our guest experience strategy from coast to coast." – Andrew Pudalov, Founder and CEO of Rush Bowls

Como is an industry leader in offering expanded loyalty capabilities. Leveraging direct integrations with 30+ points of sale (POS) companies around the world, Como collaborates with many businesses like Rush Bowls to drive additional revenue from its customer base, create rich customer experiences, and engage customers in-store to online.

"Como is excited to partner with Rush Bowls as they roll out their expanded loyalty program, data-driven automated marketing campaigns, and customer-facing technology in locations nationwide. We love working with growing brands like Rush Bowls as they expand both their customer base and number of locations. We truly see ourselves as a partner to businesses like Rush Bowls - helping them achieve their loyalty, communication, and marketing goals - and look forward to growing together." - Yossi Milhem, VP of Sales for Como in North America.

Rush Bowls customers can now download the new mobile app and take part in the enhanced loyalty program. Learn more about each of the perks by visiting www.RushBowls.com.

About Como

Como is a data-driven revenue generation CRM powering loyalty, customer engagement, and marketing activities for restaurants and retail businesses worldwide. Como is a global leader in customer engagement for businesses, from SMB to enterprise, offering state-of-the-art capabilities such as AI-powered marketing campaigns, auto-segmentation of customers, and omnichannel communication. Visit www.como.com for more information or contact sales@como.com to speak with a member of our team.

About Rush Bowls

Founded in 2004 in Boulder, Colorado, Rush Bowls embodies the values of the health food space with a mission to provide delicious meals-in-a-bowl comprised of honest ingredients. The fast-casual destination has been featured on Business Insider, QSR, Restaurant Business, and more. Franchising since 2016, Rush Bowls currently has 47 restaurants across 22 states and over 100 additional locations in various stages of development with expansion to more than 24 states. For more information on the Rush Bowls brand and franchise opportunities, visit www.rushbowls.com.

