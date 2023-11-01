UnisLink Welcomes James Muir as Senior Vice President of Sales

Muir adds leadership and extensive revenue cycle experience to the company's expanding sales organization

PHOENIX, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UnisLink, a national leader in revenue cycle optimization for independent physician practices, is pleased to announce the addition of James Muir as Senior Vice President of Sales. His appointment reflects UnisLink's commitment to assembling a world-class leadership team focused on exceptional quality and aggressive growth.

Mr. Muir brings an impressive track record in the independent physician practice sector to UnisLink, having held sales leadership roles at Conifer Health, Marketware, AVAAP, NextGen and WebMD. Additionally, he is a coach and thought leader in the broader revenue cycle arena, having published numerous books that help sales professionals optimize their potential.

UnisLink CEO, David Strand, commented, "We are thrilled to have James as a part of our sales leadership team. His deep knowledge of physician revenue cycle management and his proven ability to develop and execute effective sales strategies will further propel UnisLink's continued growth and exceptional quality."

As SVP of Sales, Mr. Muir will work with Chief Sales Officer, Patti Peets, to lead UnisLink's sales efforts, build and nurture client relationships, and develop innovative sales strategies to enhance the company's market presence. Ms. Peets and Mr. Muir have teamed up in several organizations throughout their career and have built a reputation for adding tremendous value to customers.

Mr. Muir stated, "I am honored to join UnisLink, a company known for its commitment to excellence and innovation in the revenue cycle industry. I have seen many revenue cycle solutions in my career and I believe UnisLink's offering is unique and offers a compelling value proposition. I am also thrilled to be working with Patti Peets once again and to be contributing to UnisLink's growth in this exciting time for the company."

"James is, hands down, the best salesperson I have ever encountered," noted UnisLink CSO, Patti Peets. "Not only is he deeply data driven, he also has the innate ability to quickly and clearly understand clients' needs and help them fill the gaps that can transform their practice."

ABOUT UNISLINK

UnisLink leverages its proprietary software solutions to provide end-to-end revenue cycle management and patient engagement services to independent physician groups, ACOs, and value-based care groups across the United States. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, with additional offices in IL, IN, MT, ND, NY, OH, OK, PA, SD and India, the company deploys unique technology, analytics, and skilled teams to enhance clinical outcomes while improving the financial performance of its customers across 42 states. For more information, visit www.unislink.com.

