Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) ("Driven Brands" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.
For the third quarter, Driven Brands delivered revenue of $581.0 million, up 12 percent versus the prior year. System-wide sales were $1.6 billion, up 10 percent versus the prior year driven by 6 percent same-store sales growth and 6 percent net store growth. The Company added 55 net new stores in the quarter.
During the third quarter, we had an $851 million non-cash goodwill impairment in the Car Wash segment as well as $111 million in non-cash asset impairment charges and lease terminations. This drove a Net Loss of $799.3 million or a Net Loss of $4.83 per diluted share versus Net Income of $38.4 million in the prior year. Adjusted Net Income1 decreased 39 percent to $33.7 million or $0.20 per diluted share1, and Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased 2 percent to $127.2 million. Cash provided by operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, increased 26 percent to $212.0 million compared to $167.7 million in the prior year.
"This quarter, we continued to see meaningful growth and strong operational performance across our portfolio excluding our US Car Wash and Glass businesses. I'm delighted to report we recently opened our 300th franchised Take 5 Oil Change location and I'm looking forward to celebrating our 1,000th location in the fourth quarter," said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, President and Chief Executive Officer.
"As discussed at our Investor Day on September 20, we remain focused on operational improvements in the US Car Wash business, while making steady progress on the US Glass integration. Given continued weak consumer demand and increasing competition in the US Car Wash sector, we are strategically pausing capital investment in this business. Looking ahead to 2024, the Driven Brands team is prioritizing continued progress in our US Car Wash and US Glass businesses, disciplined deployment of capital, and generating free cash flow, which will primarily be used to pay down debt."
Third Quarter 2023 Key Performance Indicators by Segment
System-wide Sales
Store Count
Same-Store
Revenue
(in millions)
Segment Adjusted
(in millions)
Maintenance
$ 502.5
1,732
9.1 %
$ 244.4
$ 86.5
Car Wash
141.7
1,133
(4.0) %
142.8
24.4
Paint, Collision & Glass
845.6
1,920
8.6 %
129.4
32.8
Platform Services
119.2
208
(4.6) %
55.9
22.4
Corporate / Other
N/A
N/A
N/A
8.5
Total
$ 1,609.0
4,993
6.4 %
$ 581.0
Capital and Liquidity
The Company ended the third quarter with total liquidity of $386.8 million consisting of $211.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $175.5 million of undrawn capacity on its variable funding securitization senior notes and revolving credit facility. This does not include the additional $135.0 million Series 2022 Class A-1 Notes that expand the Company's variable funding note borrowing capacity when the Company elects to exercise it, assuming certain conditions continue to be met.
Share Repurchase Program
During the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company repurchased 3,601,694 shares of its common stock for approximately $50 million at an average price of $13.87, completing the repurchase authorization approved by the Board of Directors in August 2023. All repurchases were made on the open market.
Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook
The Company reaffirms its financial outlook for fiscal year 2023.
Current Outlook
Revenue
~$2.30 billion
Adjusted EBITDA1
~$535 million
Adjusted EPS1
~$0.92
Note: The Company has not included future M&A in its guidance for fiscal year 2023.
1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures. Forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Take 5 Car Wash®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, Auto Glass Now®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,900 locations across 14 countries, and services over 70 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates approximately $2.3 billion in annual revenue from approximately $6.2 billion in system-wide sales.
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
September 30,
September 24,
September 30,
September 24,
Revenue:
Franchise royalties and fees
$ 47,362
$ 45,562
$ 140,682
$ 128,300
Company-operated store sales
389,041
341,211
1,159,685
957,487
Independently-operated store sales
43,582
40,469
157,647
158,500
Advertising contributions
27,121
22,018
73,547
63,807
Supply and other revenue
73,928
67,334
218,791
185,447
Total revenue
581,034
516,594
1,750,352
1,493,541
Operating Expenses:
Company-operated store expenses
262,282
209,562
762,731
580,368
Independently-operated store expenses
25,773
23,254
87,095
85,396
Advertising expenses
27,121
22,018
73,547
63,807
Supply and other expenses
38,816
41,042
118,188
109,616
Selling, general, and administrative
123,012
82,460
332,155
272,657
Acquisition related costs
1,667
2,325
7,264
9,981
Store opening costs
1,372
753
3,774
1,925
Depreciation and amortization
45,639
36,518
129,256
107,628
Goodwill impairment
850,970
—
850,970
—
Trade name impairment
—
—
—
125,450
Asset impairment charges and lease
111,239
2,894
117,450
2,910
Total operating expenses
1,487,891
420,826
2,482,430
1,359,738
Operating (loss) income
(906,857)
95,768
(732,078)
133,803
Other expenses, net:
Interest expense, net
41,292
27,323
120,304
78,946
Loss on foreign currency transactions
2,980
15,582
3
30,490
Other expense, net
44,272
42,905
120,307
109,436
(Loss) income before taxes
(951,129)
52,863
(852,385)
24,367
Income tax (benefit) expense
(151,818)
14,472
(120,572)
8,592
Net (loss) income
(799,311)
38,391
(731,813)
15,775
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
—
—
—
(15)
Net (loss) income attributable to Driven
$ (799,311)
$ 38,391
$ (731,813)
$ 15,790
(Loss) earnings per share:
Basic
$ (4.82)
$ 0.23
$ (4.40)
$ 0.10
Diluted
$ (4.83)
$ 0.23
$ (4.41)
$ 0.09
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
162,398
162,760
162,698
162,768
Diluted
162,398
166,831
162,698
166,663
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 211,280
$ 227,110
Restricted cash
657
792
Accounts and notes receivable, net
165,573
179,888
Inventory
83,423
72,040
Prepaid and other assets
42,208
40,084
Income tax receivable
19,641
15,075
Assets held for sale
271,006
—
Advertising fund assets, restricted
63,983
36,421
Total current assets
857,771
571,410
Other assets
42,273
30,561
Property and equipment, net
1,408,970
1,545,738
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,394,384
1,299,189
Deferred commissions
6,072
7,121
Intangibles, net
741,732
765,903
Goodwill
1,433,775
2,277,065
Deferred tax assets
2,817
2,911
Total assets
$ 5,887,794
$ 6,499,898
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 90,440
$ 60,606
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
256,347
317,318
Income tax payable
3,546
4,454
Current portion of long-term debt
31,869
32,986
Income tax receivable liability
54,791
53,328
Advertising fund liabilities
38,341
36,726
Total current liabilities
475,334
505,418
Long-term debt
2,877,059
2,705,281
Deferred tax liabilities
141,965
276,749
Operating lease liabilities
1,334,539
1,177,501
Income tax receivable liability
117,915
117,915
Deferred revenue
30,525
30,046
Long-term accrued expenses and other liabilities
29,530
33,419
Total liabilities
5,006,867
4,846,329
Preferred Stock $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 900,000,000 shares authorized: and 163,959,225 and
1,639
1,674
Additional paid-in capital
1,646,831
1,628,904
Retained (deficit) earnings
(696,938)
84,795
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(71,236)
(62,435)
Total shareholders' equity attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc.
880,296
1,652,938
Non-controlling interests
631
631
Total shareholders' equity
880,927
1,653,569
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 5,887,794
$ 6,499,898
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
Nine Months Ended
(in thousands)
September 30,
September 24,
Net (loss) income
$ (731,813)
$ 15,775
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
129,256
107,628
Goodwill impairment
850,970
—
Trade name impairment
—
125,450
Equity-based compensation expense
9,730
12,159
Loss on foreign denominated transactions
3,706
30,490
Gain on foreign currency derivatives
(3,704)
(2,981)
Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of businesses, fixed assets, and sale-leaseback transactions
1,730
(12,183)
Reclassification of interest rate hedge to income
(1,358)
—
Bad debt expense
1,244
1,011
Asset impairment costs
117,450
2,910
Amortization of deferred financing costs and bond discounts
6,287
6,807
Benefit for deferred income taxes
(134,266)
(38,216)
Other, net
24,422
15,620
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts and notes receivable, net
2,464
(40,296)
Inventory
(12,531)
(17,898)
Prepaid and other assets
(3,909)
850
Advertising fund assets and liabilities, restricted
(10,923)
(4,612)
Other Assets
(29,210)
(3,767)
Deferred commissions
658
917
Deferred revenue
1,961
2,222
Accounts payable
24,913
(12,321)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(29,442)
(59,844)
Income tax receivable
(5,612)
37,931
Cash provided by operating activities
212,023
167,652
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(482,633)
(276,222)
Cash used in business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(53,641)
(652,085)
Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions
172,230
150,112
Proceeds from sale or disposal of businesses and fixed assets
2,837
6,427
Cash used in investing activities
(361,207)
(771,768)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayment of long-term debt
(20,969)
(15,772)
Proceeds from revolving lines of credit and short-term debt
335,000
300,000
Repayments of revolving lines of credit and short-term debt
(120,000)
—
Repayment of principal portion of finance lease liability
(2,020)
(2,229)
Share repurchases
(49,945)
—
Stock option exercises
6,117
—
Other, net
(322)
581
Cash provided by financing activities
147,861
282,580
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
365
(7,705)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund
(958)
(329,241)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
227,110
523,414
Cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, beginning of period
32,871
38,586
Restricted cash, beginning of period
792
792
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets,
260,773
562,792
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
211,280
190,373
Cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, end of period
47,877
42,386
Restricted cash, end of period
657
792
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets,
$ 259,814
$ 233,551
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The following information provides definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company has provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures in Guidance
Driven Brands includes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS in the Company's Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures and have not been reconciled to the most comparable GAAP outlook because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management's control and which could be significant. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide outlook for the comparable GAAP measures. Forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein and in our filings with the SEC.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share
Adjusted net income attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc. ("Adjusted Net Income") and Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Driven Brands common stockholders ("Adjusted Earnings Per Share") are considered non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC's rules because they exclude certain amounts included in the net income attributable to Driven Brands common stockholders and diluted earnings per share attributable to Driven Brands common stockholders calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are meaningful measures to share with investors because they facilitate comparison of the current period performance with that of the comparable prior period. In addition, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share afford investors a view of what management considers to be Driven Brands' core earnings performance as well as the ability to make a more informed assessment of such earnings performance with that of the prior period.
The tables below reflect the calculation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the three and nine months ended September 24, 2022.
Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
September 30,
September 24,
September 30,
September 24,
Net (loss) income
$ (799,311)
$ 38,391
$ (731,813)
$ 15,775
Acquisition related costs(a)
1,667
2,325
7,264
9,981
Non-core items and project costs, net(b)
1,486
851
6,113
3,436
Straight-line rent adjustment(c)
5,193
3,220
14,196
11,530
Cloud computing amortization(d)
991
—
991
—
Equity-based compensation expense(e)
2,681
5,308
9,730
12,159
Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss,
2,980
15,582
3
30,490
Bad debt recovery(g)
—
(449)
—
(449)
Goodwill impairment(h)
850,970
—
850,970
—
Trade name impairment(i)
—
—
—
125,450
Asset sale leaseback (gain) loss,
125,473
(14,186)
119,637
(20,248)
Amortization related to acquired
9,252
7,212
23,564
18,284
Provision for uncertain tax positions(l)
—
—
—
76
Adjusted net income before tax impact
201,382
58,254
300,655
206,484
Tax impact of adjustments(m)
(167,662)
(3,290)
(175,452)
(44,086)
Adjusted net income
33,720
54,964
125,203
162,398
Net loss attributable to non-controlling
—
—
—
(15)
Adjusted Net Income attributable to
$ 33,720
$ 54,964
$ 125,203
$ 162,413
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
Basic1
$ 0.20
$ 0.33
$ 0.75
$ 0.98
Diluted1
$ 0.20
$ 0.32
$ 0.74
$ 0.96
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
162,398
162,760
162,698
162,768
Diluted
165,850
166,831
166,557
166,663
(1)
Adjusted Earnings Per Share is calculated under the two-class method. Under the two-class method, adjusted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net income attributable to common shares, which is derived by reducing adjusted net income by the amount attributable to participating securities. Adjusted Net Income attributable to participating securities used in the basic earnings per share calculation was $1 million and $3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, and Adjusted Net Income attributable to participating securities used in the diluted earnings per share calculation was $1 million and $2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") rules because it excludes certain amounts included in net income calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure to share with investors because it facilitates comparison of the current period performance with that of the comparable prior period. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA affords investors a view of what management considers to be Driven Brand's core operating performance as well as the ability to make a more informed assessment of such operating performance as compared with that of the prior period.
Please see the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 1, 2023, for additional information on Adjusted EBITDA. The tables below reflect the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the three and nine months ended September 24, 2022.
Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(in thousands)
September 30,
September 24,
September 30,
September 24,
Net (loss) income
$ (799,311)
$ 38,391
$ (731,813)
$ 15,775
Income tax (benefit) expense
(151,818)
14,472
(120,572)
8,592
Interest expense, net
41,292
27,323
120,304
78,946
Depreciation and amortization
45,639
36,518
129,256
107,628
EBITDA
(864,198)
116,704
(602,825)
210,941
Acquisition related costs(a)
1,667
2,325
7,264
9,981
Non-core items and project costs, net(b)
1,486
851
6,113
3,436
Straight-line rent adjustment(c)
5,193
3,220
14,196
11,530
Cloud computing amortization(d)
991
—
991
—
Equity-based compensation expense(e)
2,681
5,308
9,730
12,159
Foreign currency transaction (gain)
2,980
15,582
3
30,490
Bad debt recovery(g)
—
(449)
—
(449)
Goodwill impairment(h)
850,970
—
850,970
—
Trade name impairment(i)
—
—
—
125,450
Asset sale leaseback (gain) loss,
125,473
(14,186)
119,637
(20,248)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 127,243
$ 129,355
$ 406,079
$ 383,290
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Footnotes
(a)
Consists of acquisition costs as reflected within the unaudited consolidated statements of operations, including legal, consulting and other fees, and expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions completed during the applicable period, as well as inventory rationalization expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions. We expect to incur similar costs in connection with other acquisitions in the future and, under U.S. GAAP, such costs relating to acquisitions are expensed as incurred and not capitalized.
(b)
Consists of discrete items and project costs, including third party consulting and professional fees associated with strategic transformation initiatives as well as non-recurring payroll-related costs.
(c)
Consists of the non-cash portion of rent expense, which reflects the extent to which our straight-line rent expense recognized under U.S. GAAP exceeds or is less than our cash rent payments.
(d)
Includes non-cash amortization expenses relating to the amortization of cloud computing arrangements.
(e)
Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense.
(f)
Represents foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, net that primarily related to the remeasurement of our intercompany loans, which are partially offset by unrealized gains and losses on remeasurement of cross currency swaps and forward contracts.
(g)
Represents the recovery of previously uncollectible receivables outside of normal operations.
(h)
Relates to goodwill impairment charges within the Car Wash segment.
(i)
Certain indefinite-lived Car Wash trade names were impaired as the Company elected to discontinue their use.
(j)
Relates to (gains) losses, net on sale leasebacks, impairment of certain fixed assets and operating lease right-of-use assets related to closed and underperforming locations, assets held for sale, and lease exit costs and other costs associated with stores that were closed prior to the respective lease termination dates.
(k)
Consists of amortization related to acquired intangible assets as reflected within depreciation and amortization in the unaudited consolidated statements of operations.
(l)
Represents uncertain tax positions recorded for tax positions, inclusive of interest and penalties.
(m)
Represents the tax impact of adjustments associated with the reconciling items between net income and Adjusted Net Income, excluding the provision for uncertain tax positions. To determine the tax impact of the deductible reconciling items, we utilized statutory income tax rates ranging from 9% to 36% depending upon the tax attributes of each adjustment and the applicable jurisdiction.
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED EBITDA AND SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(in thousands)
September 30,
September 24,
September 30,
September 24,
Segment Adjusted EBITDA:
Maintenance
$ 86,493
$ 68,763
$ 245,232
$ 185,324
Car Wash
24,429
39,098
112,001
148,495
Paint, Collision & Glass
32,763
38,919
109,724
100,847
Platform Services
22,417
19,765
61,984
54,471
Corporate and other
(37,487)
(36,437)
(119,088)
(103,922)
Store opening costs
(1,372)
(753)
(3,774)
(1,925)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 127,243
$ 129,355
$ 406,079
$ 383,290
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (UNAUDITED)
Three months ended September 30, 2023
(in thousands)
Maintenance
Car Wash
Paint,
Collision &
Glass
Platform
Services
Total
System-wide Sales
Franchise stores
$ 298,022
$ —
$ 760,437
$ 117,957
$ 1,176,416
Company-operated stores
204,460
98,132
85,207
1,242
389,041
Independently operated stores
—
43,582
—
—
43,582
Total System-wide Sales
$ 502,482
$ 141,714
$ 845,644
$ 119,199
$ 1,609,039
Store Count (in whole numbers)
Franchise stores
1,108
—
1,662
207
2,977
Company-operated stores
624
418
258
1
1,301
Independently operated stores
—
715
—
—
715
Total Store Count
1,732
1,133
1,920
208
4,993
Three months ended September 24, 2022
(in thousands)
Maintenance
Car Wash
Paint,
Collision &
Glass
Platform
Services
Total
System-wide Sales
Franchise stores
$ 239,290
$ —
$ 711,816
$ 129,320
$ 1,080,426
Company-operated stores
172,162
98,235
69,383
1,431
341,211
Independently operated stores
—
40,469
—
—
40,469
Total System-wide Sales
$ 411,452
$ 138,704
$ 781,199
$ 130,751
$ 1,462,106
Store Count (in whole numbers)
Franchise stores
1,023
—
1,625
201
2,849
Company-operated stores
574
369
197
1
1,141
Independently operated stores
—
717
—
—
717
Total Store Count
1,597
1,086
1,822
202
4,707
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (UNAUDITED)
Nine months ended September 30, 2023
(in thousands)
Maintenance
Car Wash
Paint,
Collision &
Glass
Platform
Services
Total
System-wide Sales
Franchise stores
$ 823,656
$ —
$ 2,305,420
$ 324,608
$ 3,453,684
Company-operated stores
605,393
302,193
248,796
3,303
1,159,685
Independently operated stores
—
157,647
—
—
157,647
Total System-wide Sales
$ 1,429,049
$ 459,840
$ 2,554,216
$ 327,911
$ 4,771,016
Store Count (in whole numbers)
Franchise stores
1,108
—
1,662
207
2,977
Company-operated stores
624
418
258
1
1,301
Independently operated stores
—
715
—
—
715
Total Store Count
1,732
1,133
1,920
208
4,993
Nine months ended September 24, 2022
(in thousands)
Maintenance
Car Wash
Paint,
Collision &
Glass
Platform
Services
Total
System-wide Sales
Franchise stores
$ 670,079
$ —
$ 2,003,401
$ 348,890
$ 3,022,370
Company-operated stores
497,638
294,526
161,348
$ 3,975
957,487
Independently operated stores
—
158,500
—
—
158,500
Total System-wide Sales
$ 1,167,717
$ 453,026
$ 2,164,749
$ 352,865
$ 4,138,357
Store Count (in whole numbers)
Franchise stores
1,023
—
1,625
201
2,849
Company-operated stores
574
369
197
1
1,141
Independently operated stores
—
717
—
—
717
Total Store Count
1,597
1,086
1,822
202
4,707
